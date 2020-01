Golden Globes Winners 2020 | POPSUGAR Entertainment

Loading...

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are underway and the first winners of the night have been announced, with Ramy Youssef kicking off things for the best actor in a TV musical or comedy for Ramy. Come back regularly, because we will update this message live as the night progresses!

MOVIES

BEST MOTION IMAGE, DRAMA

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

BEST ACTRES, DRAMA

BEST MOTION IMAGE, MUSIC OR COMEDY

BEST ACTRES, MUSIC OR COMEDY

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

BEST ACTOR, MUSIC OR COMEDY

BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST ANIMATED FILM

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

BEST SHARP PLAY

CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD

Tom Hanks

TV

BEST RESTRICTED SERIES OR A MOVEMENT PHOTO FOR TELEVISION

BEST TV SERIES, MUSIC OR COMEDY

BEST ACTRES, MUSIC OR COMEDY TV

BEST ACTRES, TV DRAMA

BEST TV SERIES, DRAMA

succession

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

BEST ACTOR, MUSIC OR COMEDY TV

Ramy Youssef Ramy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVEMENT PHOTO FOR TELEVISION

Russell Crowe The loudest voice

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRES IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVEMENT PHOTO FOR TELEVISION

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRES IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PHOTO FOR TELEVISION

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A RESTRICTED SERIES OR A MOTION PHOTO FOR TELEVISION

Stellan SkarsgÄrd, Chernobyl