Loading...

Red carpet at the 69th Golden Globes Awards ceremony (photo via Jenn Deering Davis / Wikimedia Commons)

The 77th Golden Globe Awards were presented last night. Joaquin Phoenix took a house for his performance Joker, Brad Pitt hung one for Once upon a time in Hollywood. But it was Tom hanks who really stole the show and unknowingly created the first moment worthy of the same in 2020.

During animator Ricky Gervais’ scathing monologue, the camera filmed Tom Hanks in the audience and his face immediately went viral.

Read more: My Chemical Romance reveals more images speculating on speculation of the show

Gervais’ monologue was an unfiltered bombardment of hypocritical celebrities and those present. At one point, Gervais told them to “fuck off”. Most of the participants seemed uncomfortable, which was known when the camera moved away from Gervais to show their reactions. That’s when American lover Tom Hanks launched a new meme.

Hanks ‘face during the monologue roughly summed up the first five days of 2020. Watch the original clip from Gervais’ speech and watch it with all the glorious memes below.

Monsieur @rickygervais in beast mode 😂

This expression on Tom Hanks’ face was priceless! pic.twitter.com/jk7xythRHB

– Nitin Gupta (@Nitin_Rivaldo) January 6, 2020

I would like to thank Tom Hanks for providing this brand new meme for 2020 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2frzvP2baQ

– Ashley Carter (@ AshleyLCarter1) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks is most of us right now. #GoldenGlobes # goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/kIg9ws22LJ

– Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 6, 2020

When your lifetime achievement reward becomes a meme.

Tom Hanks 😳 pic.twitter.com/v7lYM3bzTV

– Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks through all of Ricky Gervais’ jokes pic.twitter.com/XOgXxIe1tV

– Kasey Carlson (@kaseyqcarlson) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks reacts to the fact that Ricky Gervais is taking a blowtorch in the celebrity room, telling them not to make self-justified speeches, and just to fuck off. Ouch. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Wo8xjMw8Ek

– BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks is the only thing worth watching at #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EaYiwtB7h7

– No, uh … (@heeheehoohahaha) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks when Ricky Gervais returns on stage pic.twitter.com/PQ29WNafmz

– lexie (@tyesheriidan) January 6, 2020

The night Tom Hanks became a meme. LOL pic.twitter.com/IxoVD8uN67

– Joe Dan Gorman, Intellectual Froglegs (@JoeDanMedia) January 6, 2020

When you wear socks and get into something wet. # RickyGervais #TomHanks #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/tuJqWizz4h

– John Smith (@ MikeFaulkner89) January 6, 2020

Overall, Hanks’ face pretty much captures the tone of 2020 so far. It was not a good start to the year with devastating fires in Australia and a potential third world war with Iran.

Tom did not win the best actor award for his interpretation of Fred Rogers in A nice day in the neighborhood, but he won the Cecil B. DeMille award for his entire career. He also launched the first viral meme trend of 2020.

What do you think of the Golden Globes? Make it sound below!

See More: The 11 Most Punk Movies Of All Time

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)