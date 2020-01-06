Golden Globes' 100% vegan menu made history this year

Loading...

A new year means award season, with the Golden Globes 2020 taking place last night.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards was held this year at the Beverley Hilton in California, organized by Ricky Gervais. And with the big winners from Phoebe Waller-Bridge at Stellan Skarsgård, it was memorable from start to finish.

It is not the political positions around a need for female representation in the category of best director or the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt that have most marked the news, but rather the menu.

Yes. This year’s Golden Globes became historic with their menu, serving a vegan range – the first all-vegan Golden Globes menu.

But what did that imply?

Reportedly, guests from Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon to Brad Pitt and Greta Gerwig were treated to chilled golden beet soup to begin with. The main ones were King Oyster mushroom scallops, accompanied by wild mushroom risotto, Brussels sprouts, carrots and pea tendrils. And for the pudding, a vegan opera dome with Gunaja praline crumble and caramelized hazelnuts.

“As long-term partners of the HFPA, we are pleased to support their decision to offer an all-vegetable menu for the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Our talented culinary team is delighted to create dynamic herbal offerings, “Matthew Morgan, executive chef of the Golden Globes, said in a statement.

What did the guests think of the vegan menu? Well, we haven’t heard any complaints. In fact, everyone praised the award ceremony for making history.

If you will excuse us, let’s go to make this menu for us in advance.