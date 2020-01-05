Golden Globe Awards 2020: What did Ricky Gervais say about Felicity Huffman?

Loading...

The 2020 Golden Globes started with a joke that roasted Felicity Huffman.

What happened: Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais opened the show with several jokes criticizing Hollywood stars in celebrities. One of the opening jokes specifically criticized Huffman, who served a sentence last year for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Gervais: “I came here in a limousine and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

What this means: The joke clearly made reference to Huffman’s brief time behind bars for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman served 11 days in a federal prison despite being sentenced to 14 days last September. His imprisonment began on October 15.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Judge Indira Talwani sentenced her to two weeks in prison, a fine of $ 30,000 and one year of supervised release. She also had to perform 250 hours of community service.

Huffman served less than 14 days because she spent a few hours in prison after his arrest, which shortened his time, according to the Deseret News.

Huffman was due to be released on October 13, a Sunday. But it’s “normal policy for detainees to be released on weekends,” according to NBC News.

Another celebrity: Huffman was not the only celebrity named in the scandal. Former “When Calls the Heart” star Lori Loughlin pleaded not guilty to the university admissions scandal. She is said to have paid $ 500,000 in bribes so that her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, could be team rookies for the University of Southern California.