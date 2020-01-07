Gold mine and oil producers are keeping ASX afloat as fires push the market

Loading...

“The rhetoric between the United States and Iran is still fairly belligerent and reduces risk appetite somewhat. As a result, oil prices have recovered as the markets increase the risk of disruption to the Gulf supply chain.”

“Gold rose from the $ 1450 mark, where it was supported in a very secure manner for a few weeks. In addition, risk sentiment has driven investors to gold, as has the subsequent decline in bond yields. Gold prices also benefited from a weaker US dollar, which sold off on Friday after somewhat weaker than expected US economic data, “he said, adding that falling bond yields are normally weighing on banks’ share prices.

Santos stock posted the highest price in five years at $ 8.62, helped by the 2 percent rise in oil prices over the weekend. The stock closed 2.14 percent at $ 8.59. However, rising oil prices weighed on airlines: Qantas fell 2.6 percent to $ 7 and Domain Holdings was the highest price since the IPO in late 2017 at $ 3.82.

Telstra also had a good day, growing 0.8 percent to $ 3.62, while Wesfarmers rose 0.9 percent to $ 42.20.

Other than Bega Cheese, other food producers declined as traders speculated about the effects of fires and drought across the country. The Costa Group declined 3.2 percent to $ 2.41, while peasant companies such as Elders fell 3.1 percent to $ 6.28, Nufarm 2.8 percent to $ 5.93, and GrainCorp 2.5 percent to give in to $ 7.68.