Gold Coast Titans ‘Ryan James injury prevents South Sydney Rabbitohs’ early commitment to Jai Arrow

The titans cannot afford to unload Arrow, however, as James faces a long pause.

“We’re dealing with troops in the middle, Ryan is going,” said Gold Coast Performance and Culture Director Mal Meninga on Saturday.

“It will take some effort to get Jai Arrow out of our club this year. He is probably our best middle player. At this stage, it is very unlikely that we will release Jai if Ryan goes down. “

The loss of Sam Burgess, John Sutton, George Burgess and Dean Britt left South’s skinny in the engine room. They’re also struggling to keep one of their best props, Knight, who has an offer from the titans on the table. Knight has no contract at the end of the season.

South Sydney is also one of the candidates for St. Helens’ Luke Thompson, although the England international is more eager to stay in position.

Southern coach Wayne Bennett is likely to have at least one large team in Shaquai Mitchell, the superstar’s brother who signed Latrell. Mitchell has come to Souths despite signing a contract with Blacktown Workers, although Manly’s feeder team is not standing in his way to switch to his brother.

However, Shaquai does not have the necessary shape or fitness to become a realistic candidate for the NRL selection this season after taking a sabbatical out of the game.

James’ injury makes the Gold Coast a good player and also raises questions about who will replace him as captain. Meninga said Tyrone Roberts, Kevin Proctor, Nathan Peats and Kallum Watkins could be substitutes, although he would not rule out Arrow despite his upcoming departure.

When asked whether the Maroons striker was allowed to wear the skipper’s armband, Meninga said: “This is a good question and something we should of course think about.

“A guy like Jai, whether he goes to another club next year, will give 100 percent for our club.

“We know the character of the person and how much he loves the club, how proud he is of his own achievement, whether he is captain or whether he is on his way next year.” He will do his best.

“Ryan will be there, he will play a leading role in our club.

“Jai is obviously up there too. We haven’t made these decisions, it’s pretty raw.

“We don’t have a leadership group to be honest with you. We don’t have many experienced players and we try to breed leaders in the club to give everyone the opportunity to lead in some form.

“Jai is important, but there are other experienced players in the club that we can turn to.”

