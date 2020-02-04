Going electric has more benefits than you might think (more than saving the planet and gas money)

You cannot appreciate the pleasure of never having to go to a gas station again. That alone convinces me almost to go electric for my next (hypothetical) car purchase.

An EV purchase is more expensive in advance compared to the purchase of most new gas vehicles. But for those who want to bite something practical when considering the decision, there’s a whole list of benefits, benefits, incentives, cash, whatever you want to call it, waiting for you.

Tesla has all these savings in a prominent way directly in the purchasing section of its website to indicate how important they think it is. Although the federal tax credit of Tesla has expired now that it is 2020 (and the expiration date of the Chevy Bolt tax credit is fast approaching), going electric does not mean that you constantly have to empty your bank account, especially with creative programs to promote cleaner vehicles. There are plenty of ways to save if you buy an EV (you never throw $ 50 away from the pump during a quick pit stop).

A new EV incentive comes from Audi. From Tuesday for the next 3,000 buyers of Audi E-tron (you are also eligible for second-hand), you will receive a free credit for solar energy for the next 10 years. Through a subscription to a community program for solar energy at Arcadia, your energy bill gives you credits for renewable energy that is generated by a nearby solar project. As part of the subscription, you will receive up to 2,400 km of electric charging without energy each year. The subscription is free for the next decade.

Yes, it is an expensive $ 75,000 investment in advance in a new E-tron, but you have to think about savings later. Look beyond Audi – there are cheaper starting prices for EVs such as the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt and some Tesla models – you can go per state and find various offers for state, city and utilities. Charging network ChargePoint has a guide with state programs with available EV benefits. Many states still have no programs (we counted 20 from Alaska to Wyoming), but with EVs that are gaining in popularity, this is expected to change soon.

Anne Smart, ChargePoint’s public policy president, told Mashable about data and studies from states and non-profit organizations that link more EV benefits to increased EV acceptance. “This will become even more relevant as more electrified models become available in the coming years,” she wrote in an email.

“Incentives help increase acceptance, raise awareness and motivate initial growth in an early market to help create a solid foundation for future growth. We expect a significant increase in new EV models in the next five to ten years “They will continue to stimulate demand and speed up acceptance,” she continued.

In places where local authorities and utility companies want you to go electric, there are many advantages. States like California give free HOV or commuter lane access to EV owners. Free parking, or “premium” parking closer to entrances, is offered to EV owners at other places. All parking meters on Hawaii are free for EV drivers.

Nebraska only offers such programs for EV owners.

Tax credits, credits for electricity bill and discounts and discounts for new EV sales and lease agreements are also common in states such as California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida and more. Car-specific discounts, such as the Nebraska deal with Nissan Leaf and Audi E-tron purchases (that is $ 1,000 off the purchase price) are usually available through power companies.

There is always a damper in the bunch. Places like Illinois want it to cost more for owners of electric vehicles. Like, $ 250 more per year. (This was originally proposed as an annual fee of $ 1,000 for EVs, so it’s a little better.)

Although Tesla’s calculations may look like vague math, those benefits can add up.

