Going electric becomes more expensive because different states increase their costs

The cost of owning an electric vehicle is going up, because different states want to make up for lost gas taxes by hitting EVs with new costs.

The increased rates vary by location, but the Associated Press reports that at least eight states will introduce new or higher rates for electric vehicles in 2020.

The news sounds bad, but the costs are not too expensive, as owners in Hawaii have to pay $ 50 extra. In Kansas, drivers have to pay more than $ 100, while in Alabama and Ohio, they need $ 200.

New allowances are not the only problem that EV owners face, as some states also cut back on incentives. This is especially true in Illinois, where electric vehicle owners were able to get a two-year license plate for a reduced price of $ 35. From 2020, they have to pay $ 148 annually and then an additional $ 100 to make up for lost gas taxes.

Even environmentally-friendly California is taking part in the promotion, as zero-emission vehicles will be hit in July with a new $ 100 amount. That should generate quite a bit of money for the state, as the AP notes that California is responsible for nearly 50% of the sale of electric vehicles in the United States.

Of course the costs are not all bad, because some states will use part of the income to promote EV acceptance. In Alabama, a quarter of the $ 200 fee goes to improve state charging infrastructure.

The costs are relatively small, but they come at a bad time, since General Motors and Tesla have sold more than 200,000 vehicles that are eligible for a federal tax credit. As a result, the incentive will gradually be abolished and Tesla buyers from next year will not be eligible for a $ 1,875 tax credit.