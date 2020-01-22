Going beyond the car means using self-driving shuttle buses

On Tuesday evening, GM’s autonomous Cruise vehicle department in San Francisco, California presented the self-driving Minibus Origin. It has been teasing for weeks that this thing will be an “beyond the car” movement, and we’ve heard from sources within Cruise that there are plans to build between 50,000 and 100,000 units of this strange future shuttle

Very little information is available through Origin, but it is believed that it is not a concept and is ready to ship as soon as possible.

Cruise stated a few years ago that it wanted to build and market compact electric cars without a steering wheel or pedals, relying solely on a variety of cameras and sensors combined with proprietary software to get people back and forth.

This slightly autonomous airport shuttle appears to fall into a very limited use case as it relies on regular drivers in large cities. Does it have to cover a defined route in a defined area? May it differ from everyday life? Cruise apparently set itself the goal of making city bus drivers obsolete, which didn’t seem to be a problem that we as a society were really worried about. Or does this automate Uber Pool? What problem does Cruise actually solve?

Okay, that’s a very legitimate problem that double sliding doors solve for cyclists. I can dig it.

According to the local people at the unveiling of the Origin, the vehicle is based on a completely new electrical architecture. It is said to cost less than an average electric SUV [I’m not sure if it means less than an iPace / eTron, or if it means less than a Mustang Mach-E, these are very different price points] and have a lifespan of over 1 million miles.

You may remember that Cruise posted a cryptic set of lat / long coordinates and we tried to decipher what all of this meant.

Well, this afternoon Cruise posted the answer to his Twitter account.

Is the origin of the cruise as important as navigation, local transport, private transport or the concept of communication? I am tempted to say no, but I leave it up to you to decide.