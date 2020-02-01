GoFundMe created to help the “Mighty Ducks” actor who was recently arrested on meth

A friend of actor Shaun Weiss – best known for playing Greg Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks” movies – set up a GoFundMe account for the star after his recent home burglary arrest.

Drew Gallagher recently opened to People about his friend Weiss and said that although the former child star is not “flawless,” the public should try to show a little more compassion.

“There is no impeccable Shaun Weiss here, he is certainly to blame for many stupid things he does,” Gallagher said. “But if you were to spend time with him, you would have a drastically more compassionate understanding of what he was about.”

“He is sick, he is mentally ill,” Gallagher continued about the actor. “He’s just sick and everybody gives him up.”

Gallagher describes Weiss as “the nicest, softest, sweetest person,” added, “he is like a brother to me. I will not leave him.”

Drew also said that Weiss’s mental health problems are a big part of the problem.

“All Shaun wants to do is stand on the stage and make people laugh,” he shared. “He is one of the funniest comedians you will ever meet, he is sharp, [he] is witty, he does not take himself too seriously. He understands the nasty situation he is in. The reality is that there is something where our brains go to the right, brains go to the left. “

Gallagher’s GoFundMe wants to raise $ 25,000 for Weiss to help offset the costs of his bail and future rehab costs. The account has raised more than $ 4,500 so far.

Weiss, who was arrested for public intoxication in August 2018, is said to have been burgled in a man’s garage in Van Nuys, California and smashed into his car window, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Cops claim that at the time of the incident, Weiss was under the influence of methamphetamine.

