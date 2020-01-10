Goffin is a big surprise in the ATP Cup and defeats Nadal in two sets

Loading...

Nadal lost focus due to the Australian heat and both players were drenched in sweat in the middle of the first set. Even after the sun went down in the first set, the temperature in the Olympic Park remained at 30 degrees at 8:30 p.m.

At some point, Goffin had to change his shoes because he was sweating during the game.

“The hand on the handle was not easy, but you only have to fight in these conditions,” said Goffin.

During the heat, Nadal played on a hard court in the Ken Rosewall Arena that has not supported him against Goffin in the past. In the five encounters the couple had before Friday evening, Nadal had had only one miss in 2017 in the fight against an injury on a hard indoor surface.

Goffin used both mental factors to his advantage over Nadal and almost effortlessly got the first set 6-4, which lasted a total of 60 minutes.

Despite a comeback from Nadal, in which the Spanish star dominated the second set, Goffin managed to bring back the firepower and force the tie-breaker.

Already at the beginning of the tournament, Goffin proved that he could top the world. He defeated Bulgaria’s former world number 3, Grigor Dimitrov, 4: 6, 6: 2 and 6: 2 to lead Belgium to the quarter-finals.

He said it was the win after the match that gave him the confidence to defeat Nadal.

The overall winner, decided by the doubles, will face Australia on Saturday evening at 6.30 p.m. If Spain draws, 20-year-old Alex de Minaur will have to face Nadal.