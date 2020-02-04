Gods and Monsters release date | Plot, trailer, presale, console

Ubisoft already had a monster hit with a Greek theme with Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, and now they are returning to that old source for a more colorful, mythological-based offer. Gods and Monsters seems a clear, light-hearted exploration of ancient Greek myths and monsters and will be released very soon.

Here is everything we know so far about the swords and slasher sandals …

When will Gods and Monsters be released?

Gods and Monsters was originally planned to be on the shelves on February 25, 2020, but like many big-budget games has since been delayed – it can now be expected by the end of 2020.

On which consoles and platforms will Gods and Monsters be available?

Gods and Monsters will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as next-generation consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What are Gods and monsters about?

From the team that created the vast Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, comes this similar fantasy adventure with ancient Greek themes, about a warrior on a mission to save the Greek gods.

On the fictional Isle of the Blessed, now dotted with mythological creatures, players can use the power of the gods to fight against Medusa, Hydras and Cyclops to reach their leader – the mighty Typhon.

The gameplay consists of fighting the aforementioned beasts, solving puzzles, completing dungeons and exploring the open world.

As can be seen in the trailer, the game has rather stunning cell-shaded illustrations that seem to be inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Can I order Gods and samples in advance?

You can order the game here via Amazon.

Is there a trailer for gods and monsters?

Yes – it’s pretty:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Egzb6_HCqQw [/ embed]