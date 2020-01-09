Godolphin expects Conceited to be another success for Magic Millions

Loading...

“Everyone has the same goal because this race is a headline that day,” said Cummings. “It’s nice to see the statue because it’s a great achievement.

“People probably think we’ll just do it again [and have a runner in the race]. Racing is not that easy, it can punish and it is difficult to achieve. “

The success of Exhilarates started Godolphin’s year and set a trend. Kiamichi’s Golden Slipper triumph and Avilius’ success with the Tancred Stakes are celebrated on the Rosehill victory post, while in Caulfield Lyre’s victory in the Blue Diamond is also honored with a statue.

It starts again on Saturday with Conceited. The Godolphin purchasing team secured the Colt for $ 625,000 from sales last year and was one of five purchases Cummings had to target the Magic Millions.

It wasn’t a matter of course from the start, but Cummings worked with him and got him to win the Flemington debut in December. He followed the path of arrogance to guide him on the Gold Coast last weekend to gain some experience on the track, where he finished second quickly behind Wisdom Of Water.

“He had to wake up early,” said Cummings. “But he is a strong customer with a strong finish and what he may lack in brilliance and tactical speed can make up for with a late rise.

“You saw it in Flemington when it took him all the time to find the best equipment. He looked around the Gold Coast and we saw a sharper drop him at the turn of a foot, but he got ahead. “

Cummings admits that Conceited needs to get better on Saturday to keep up with favorites like Aim and Farnan, but believes the additional trip will suit him.

“Up to 1200 m with a little pressure and third place in the background gives him the opportunity to improve enough to have a chance in the race,” he said.