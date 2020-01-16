As we approach February, rumors hinting at a February revelation on the PS5 are mounting. Today, David Jaffe, a former Santa Monica employee, made some interesting revelations about the next console.

In a tweet, David Jaffe says the next console is less than 4 weeks away. He says, “The revelation of the PS5 is in less than 4 weeks. Sony knows that hardcore gamers are hooked on all information and knows that just because MSFT is dominating the conversation right now, it’s an easy thing to change when they’re ready to reveal “

He adds, “I mean it’s the least well-kept secret right now. February reveals how they did it for PS4. “

Although David has not been in the industry for some time, this claim most likely comes from his contacts at Sony and Santa Monica studios. That being said, unless we have official information on this, we should take this with a pinch of salt.

I mean it’s the least well-kept secret right now. February reveals as on PS4.

– David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020