God Of Thunder seems to be for silver lining in the Gold Hurry

“They stated they like him but [they] never take on syndicated horses usually nonetheless had been joyful to function with us, which was very good to know.

“As trainers their report is second to none and we have found why initially-hand with this horse.”

God Of Thunder could only have received 4 of his 14 commences late in his 4-yr-previous time but his job has been managed to give the finest chance of winning at the best stage.

He will glance for his very first black-style achievements in the Hawkesbury Gold Rush at Rosehill on Saturday.

“The persistence they have revealed with this horse is just illustration of how sensible they are at having the best out of any horse,” Darby stated. “They have just wished the most effective for him. There was no rush and they are fantastic to function with.

“We could have dropped him when he was a colt. In simple fact John stated we have been proper on the cusp of not acquiring a horse at all, so we slice him.”

Following becoming gelded in spring he was a match runner-up to Miss Leonidas in the group 2 Caulfield Sprint and was ready for his biggest problem this autumn when he matured.

The planning started with a storming gain at Randwick, but from there he could not get to his major focus on of the Galaxy.

“The Hawkes group have often held him in enormous regard and points just haven’t absent our way this planning,” Darby claimed.

“They were being targeting him at the Galaxy with no pounds on his again and we went to Flemington, and they were bullish about his chances, but he did not cope with the straight.

“It intended he just missed the Galaxy and we have experienced to reset.

Loading

“He is essentially going genuinely perfectly and is a prospect in any race he strains up in since he can operate definitely very good sectionals.”

God Of Thunder has received 2 times over the Rosehill 1100m, is drawn to get the right operate on Saturday and is safe and sound in the industry at $9.

“He went again last time from a broad attract and he should be in the suitable location on Saturday and there is a great deal of rate in the race,” Darby stated.

“He will be getting the line and we know the best is nevertheless to come.”

Racing writer for The Sydney Morning Herald

Most Considered in Activity

Loading