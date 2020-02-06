Gochnour: Trump and Obama economies are surprisingly similar

After the accident in Iowa, a friend of mine tweeted: “The caucuses in Iowa were a perfectly symbolic start of a presidential campaign in which Democrats will pretend that the results don’t matter and @realDonaldTrump will focus on his results again and again.”

I thought it was a smart tweet for two reasons. First, the caucuses in Iowa were a disaster and a worthy target for criticism. Secondly, a common chorus about President Trump is disdain for his tone and character and enthusiasm for his results. Finally, don’t we experience the longest sustained economic expansion in American history?

We are indeed, but the American economic expansion is more than a story of Donald Trump, just as the Great Recession was more than a story of George W. Bush. Economic expansions, such as the current cycle, often exceed presidential terms. Presidents also exercise less control over the economy than many people think.

Moody’s analyzes have recently made an interesting comparison of economic indicators. They compared the first three years of the Trump administration with the last three years of the Obama administration. The results are fascinating. With a few notable exceptions, it appears that the economic performance of both presidents has been surprisingly comparable over the past six years.

The broadest and most common measure of economic growth is the inflation-adjusted gross domestic product or real GDP. For this measure, Obama achieved an annual growth of 2.5% in his last three years in office, compared to 2.6% of Trump during his first three years in office. I would call that a draw.

Another educational measure of economic success is the average number of jobs that are added every month. For this measure, Obama averaged 220,000 a month in his last three years as president, compared to 191,000 a month for Trump’s first three years as president. Obama wins this measure, but he is still close.

Income measures give comparable results. Real disposable income per capita is a measure of what every person in the US has available on average to spend after taxes. The growth in this measure for Obama was 7.8% higher in his last three years in office, compared to Trump’s 8.0% in his first three years, another near-draw. The average annual growth in household wealth for the same period tells a similar story: Obama 5.2% and Trump’s 5.8%. Trump wins but not much.

There are also differences in the records of the two presidents. Stock values ​​have risen under Trump and have increased by nearly 40% according to Wilshire 5000, a weighted index of the market value of actively traded US stocks. The same index for Obama’s last three years increased by around 20%. That’s a big difference.

The federal budget deficit still shows a big difference. The US government continues to borrow and spend large amounts at a time when the unemployment rate in the US reaches the lowest level in more than half a century. During Obama’s last three years, the average annual budget deficit was $ 600 billion. Trump has increased this by 44% to $ 863 billion. Here Trump wins, but at the expense of our children and grandchildren.

There are certainly other economic measures that can show conflicting stories. That is the nature of the economy. But one thing is clear. The economies of the late Obama and early Trump administrations are not that different. In fact, they are surprisingly similar. They are both part of the same economic expansion.

Beauty is in the eye of the spectator in politics and in life. If you look at Fox News, you think President Trump has created a fantastic economy, even if his tone is offensive. The future of America, as described in Trump’s State of the Union speech, is “blazing bright.” If you look at MSNBC or CNN, you doubt Trump’s moral leadership and believe that President Obama has taken the American economy out of the Great Recession and laid the foundation for today’s economic success.

Natalie Gochnour is an associate dean at the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah and chief economist for the Salt Lake Chamber.