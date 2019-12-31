GOAT! These statistics show that Tom Brady is the best ever

Loading...

1 of 18

Brady has records of the most victories in his career, playoffs and regular season. He beat Peyton Manning by the record of total victories in his career in 2016.

PHOTO: (AP Photo / Steven Senne)

2 of 18

Brady took office as a starting QB in 2001 after an injury to Drew Bledsoe, and eventually led the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI.

PHOTO: Associated Press

3 of 18

Tom Brady has played in 9 Super Bowls, which are four more than the next quarterback on the all-time list: Hall of Famer John Elway.

Brady's most recent appearance in the Super Bowl came on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta against the Los Angeles Rams, which ended with a Patriots victory.

PHOTO: Associated Press

4 of 18

Brady is six times Super Bowl champion: XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII.

5 of 18

He has been the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl four times: XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX and LI.

PHOTO: AP Photo

6 of 18

Brady has the highest percentage of victories among quarterbacks with at least 50 career starts since the 1970 merger. His record for victories in the regular season is 7% higher than Peyton Manning's.

PHOTO: AP Photo

7 of 18

Brady has been selected for the Pro-Bowl 14 times: 2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009-2018.

PHOTO: AP Photo / Ronen Zilberman

8 of 18

He has been named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice: 2007, 2010.

PHOTO: (AP Photo)

9 of 18

During the 2018 season, Brady set new NFL records in aerial yards and touchdown passes by combining regular season and postseason games.

In 2019, Brady beat Peyton Manning in the air yards and on the all-time touchdown charts.

PHOTO: Don Wright

10 of 18

Brady was the leader of NFL touchdowns four times: 2002, 2007, 2010, 2015.

PHOTO: AP Photo / Rob Carr

11 of 18

Three times he has been the leader of the NFL's air yards: 2005, 2007, 2017.

PHOTO: AP Photo

12 of 18

He has been MVP of the NFL three times: 2007, 2010 and 2017.

PHOTO: AP Photo / Steven Senne

13 of 18

With Brady as quarterback, the Patriots have never had a losing season.

PHOTO: Associated Press

14 of 18

Brady started two years for the University of Michigan and was named captain of the team in his senior season. He led the Wolverines to a 20-5 record, including victories in the 1999 Citrus Bowl and the 2000 Orange Bowl.

It was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in both seasons and helped the 1998 Michigan Wolverines win a part of the Big Ten conference championship.

Brady was also a member of the 1997 undefeated team that won a part of the national championship.

PHOTO: Associated Press

15 of 18

The 42-year-old quarterback has created a brand, "TB12," around the idea of ​​helping other athletes "maintain maximum performance" as Brady has done on the football field. This includes endorsements of lucrative products in training equipment, food kits and more.

16 of 18

Brady is a published author, with Simon & Schuster releasing "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Maximum Sustained Performance" on September 19, 2017.

17 of 18

Brady won the heart of Gisele Bundchen, with whom he has two children.

PHOTO: Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

18 of 18

Congratulations Tom! You are the best quarterback of all time!

PHOTO: AP Photo / Elise Amendola

. (tagsToTranslate) nfl (t) records (t) tom brady