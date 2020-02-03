Goalkeepers help Raiders, Ice fight for WHL playoff positioning

While in the regular competition in the Canadian Hockey League we hit home, the battle for playoff positioning could come to the wire in some cases.

The Eastern Division of the Western Hockey League is a good example.

The defending champion Prince Albert Raiders continues to take the lead with 27 wins and the addition of veteran goalkeeper Max Paddock of the Regina Pats has paid large dividends. The 19-year-old has not lost a match in the regulation time since joining his new club with 5-0-2. Even more impressive are the miniscule 1.38 goals from Paddock against the average.

With five points separating the top three teams in the division and nine points separating the top four, a slide in the late season can quickly change the appearance of the rankings.

For the Winnipeg Ice, which is in second place in the division, it is also an experienced goalkeeper who helped to take the lead.

Despite a loss of three games, goalkeeper Lage Hughes has posted excessively good numbers since joining the team in early December.

Hughes, who for personal reasons left the sport in January 2019 after splitting the time with the Seattle Thunderbirds and Lethbridge Hurricanes, returned to action in November and played a game with the Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta League before joining Winnipeg came, where he met a 2.47 goals on average in 19 games.

In the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and Moncton Wildcats have gathered on the trading deadline and continue to compete for the top position in the Eastern Conference of the competition with Chicoutimi ahead of four points.

The addition of defensible defender Patrick Kyte has been good for the Sagueneens. As the team had added several high-end players to the roster before the deadline, Kyle had given some offense from the back and also brought some important experience while playing with the Halifax Mooseheads last season.

Kyte’s playoff and Memorial Cup experience last season comes in handy when the team seems to be going long.

Chicoutimi also added Felix Bibeau (New York Islanders) and Raphael Lavoie (Edmonton Oilers), so the team added both playoff and Memorial Cup experience last season – Bibeau with Rouyn-Noranda and Lavoie with Halifax.

Meanwhile, Moncton’s additions of Jared MacIsaac (Detroit Red Wings) and Benoit-Olivier Groulx (Anaheim Ducks) in separate deals with Halifax also give the Wildcats much post-season experience.

MacIsaac settles down after he had missed a long time early in the season, while Groulx continued to produce offensive since he joined the club at Christmas.

In the Ontario Hockey League, the London Knights and Kitchener Rangers continue to compete for the top position in the Midwest Division, with the Knights after a weekend action ahead of the Rangers.

The additions of two major players to overage have worked well for the knights so far.

Defenseman Markus Phillips, who won an OHL title with the Guelph Storm last season, has ensured a steady, experienced presence on a talented blue line in London.

In the front, forward Jason Willms, taken from the Barrie Colts, a reliable center that can invade attacking. Willms has routinely taken important faceoffs for the knights since joining the club.

While the Rangers added the prospects of Florida Panthers Serron Noel before the deadline, he had a lot of eyes on him at the time, but it is the addition of defender Holden Wale that has gone a bit under the radar and the Rangers have a solid depth the blue has given line.

The experienced defender also gave the Rangers an additional attack from the back with five points in his eight games.