Goalies are voodoo, but Blue Jackets may have found magic at Merzlikins

Henrik Lundqvist will keep the ‘King’ name as long as he is around, so we will have to try a little harder than playing on music royalties when it comes to finding a nickname for Elvis Merzlikins.

(We should probably take a general approach to try harder with sports nicknames, but we’re not worried about that now.)

Merzlikins’ play lately – he recorded his third shutout in four outings on Saturday – creates a serious playoff push for the Columbus Blue Jackets and reinforces the idea that we collectively don’t know Jack when it comes to goaltending. A lot of ink has been spilled in recent years due to the unpredictability of goaltending, but this season is taking it to a different level.

The Latvian Merzlikins, which has the third best percentage in the competition at .928, is a rookie who had never played an NHL game before. Co-leader Tristan Jarry played all two NHL games last year, making the man with whom he had a band on .929 – wounded Arizona Coyotes-stop Darcy Kuemper – resembles Terry Sawchuk in terms of body because Kuemper had a great second half season.

Right behind Merzlikins are Jake Allen – who is publishing the best figures of his seven-year career because he is being pushed out of the way by Jordan Binnington – and another freshman, Ilya Samsonov of the Washington Capitals. The Russian – a 2015 first-rounder who struggled last year in his first AHL season – leads the NHL with a 2.06 goals – against average and his game makes it increasingly likely that Braden Holtby’s time with the capitals ends this summer when the the latter becomes a UFA.

Ironic fact: Frederik Andersen goes to his first career NHL all-star game with his worst career percentage.

– luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) January 19, 2020

Of course it was the second largest contact of the free agent that was handed out last summer to goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers. For $ 10 million against the cap, “Bob” returns one of the worst five-in-five savings percentages (.902) in the entire competition. The only man with a bigger cap-hit than Bobrovsky is Carey Price ($ 10.5 million), who has been solid for Montreal lately, but sits firmly in the middle of the package or worse in various statistical categories.

Meanwhile, the old Bobrovsky team in Columbus have witnessed both Merzlikins and the currently injured Joonas Korpisalo who crave the kind of puck-stop teams in tight play-off races. And just for fun, Matiss Kivlenieks – Columbus with that Latvian connection! – made his NHL debut on Sunday and stopped 31 shots in a 2-1 Jackets win over the Rangers.

Only fools think they know something about this position.

Other weekend takeaways

• As long as you promise not to look up my other predictions, I want to say that I was not convinced that the coats would fall apart this season. Columbus won five after a few weekend wins and the team is 9-2-0 in the past 11. The underlying figures will tell you that this is largely a goalkeeper and luck-driven run, but even the strongest “Give me hard numbers or death! “people should admit the presence of good karma in Columbus. You had to admire this club as he pushed his chips in last year when he knew that both his internal UFAs (Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin) and his gun rental (Matt Duchene) would probably all break in. The fact that the jackets are within the deadline almost a year after they have moved all-in is fantastic to see.

The Columbus Blue Jackets had their goalkeeper for $ 70 million this summer, pay their three goalkeepers less than $ 3 million combined this season, and now have the 2nd best 5v5 save% and 3rd best save% overall

– Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 20, 2020

• Milestone Weekend Pt. 1: How nice is it to see how Alex Ovechkin pursues Wayne Gretzky’s goals in five years? “Ovie” recorded a hat trick on Saturday – his second in as many trips; dude has eight goals in his past three games – in Washington’s 6-4 win over the islanders and is now in ninth tie with Steve Yzerman on 692 goals. Ovechkin is on pace for 57 this year, meaning that he would be number 7 on the list at the end of the season, 179 behind Gretzky. Mathematics becomes more and more tangible here: if he still plays five years later, he has to score 36 goals in that period to match Gretzky in his 39-year season. As it goes, it is starting to become more realistic. Ovechkin chases “The Great One” in four years by being on average 45 or better in those campaigns.

• Ovechkin is a natural part of Sidney Crosby, who – surprise, surprise – still knows its way around a hockey court. Game 3 was since his return from a hernia operation Friday in Detroit, where Sid brought in the overtime winner. Sunday versus the Bruins, he estimated a three-goal comeback in Pittsburgh by pulling the first assist on the team’s first and second goals in what became a 4-3 win over one of the best outfits in the competition. This man…

• Milestone Weekend Pt. 2: Patrick Kane is the youngest US-born player to have won 1,000 points (31 years and 61 days) after a weekend with two assistance in victories over Toronto on Saturday and Winnipeg 24 hours later. Kane has 15 points on his current 10-game point streak and the Hawks – winners of five consecutive – climbed in the wildcard-talk of the Western Conference.

You # 1Kane #ThatsHockeyBaby #Showtime pic.twitter.com/pGun30MjDQ

– Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 20, 2020

• You warn, NHL: “Mr. Game 7” is back and he already scores shootout winners and leads the Storm Surge.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZKD5R8JL1g (/ embed)

• Sometimes you can only pick up your teeth and go home.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc6wisfFMYQ (/ embed)

Ranking lists red and white

1. Vancouver Canucks (27-18-4) – The Canucks are on top of the Pacific Division, directly in front of a few other teams on this list. Vancouver gave San Jose only 18 shots at Thatcher Demko during Saturday’s 4-1 victory.

2. Edmonton Oilers (26-18-5) – The Oilers scored a huge 7-3 win over the Coyotes on Saturday and have won five of their past six games.

3. Calgary Flames (26-19-5) – The ‘Battle of the Tkachuks’ in Ottawa went to Brady on Saturday, who opened the score in a 5-2 win for the Sens over Matthew and the Flames.

4. Toronto Maple Leafs (25-17-7) – On 6-2 aggravated by Chicago on Saturday, the Leafs have taken an average of five goals in their past six outings. Life without Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin was always difficult, but this club is back in a place where it has to worry about missing the playoffs.

5. Winnipeg Jets (25-20-4) – Speaking of the playoffs, the Jets are suddenly three points behind in last place in the West after a disastrous 7-1 loss to Tampa on home ice on Friday and a 5-2 setback in Chicago 48 hours later.

6. Montreal Canadiens (22-21-7) – Ilya Kovalchuk scored again on Saturday and now has four goals and four assists for eight points in his eight-game Habs career. The Canadiens already have 11 picks in June. Will they also get a late rounder by moving ‘Kovie’ on the deadline? Or should they see if there is an agreement with a mega bargain, an annual contract to get the right winger back next year when he turns 37?

7. Ottawa Senators (17-23-8) – Connor Brown went 1-and-1 on Saturday for the third consecutive game and he is on average more than 20 minutes a night in his new home, against 13:48 in Toronto last year.

In your ear

If you think I enjoy talking about Ovechkin’s chase, you should hear my co-host Rory Boylen talk about it. In addition to the “Ovie” conversation, we talked to Abbey Mastracco about where the Devils are going from the fall of GM Ray Shero.

The week ahead

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States brings some hockey on Monday afternoon, while the Red Wings visit the Avs.

• Seventeen teams are goodbye and the only Canadian club in action are the Jets.

• St. Louis will have a good atmosphere throughout the weekend, as the defending champions are hosting the entire competition for the All-Star Game 2020 and all associated festivities.