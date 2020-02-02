Goalie Fight! A # 2 for Kovalchuk?

The NHL trade rumors became feverish on Saturday night when coach Sheldon Keefe of Toronto Maple Leafs pushed Kasperi Kapanen forward. Fans hurled to the edge of their seats and waited for the big one. We finally have an update on Dustin Byfuglien and Pierre LeBrun have placed a price tag on the off-player Ilya Kovalchuk of Montreal Canadiens. Oh, and there was a goalkeeper fight.

Montreal realizes that it has become a buyers market and Kovalchuk is a 36-year-old pending free agent, right?

According to LeBrun, the sticker price on Kovalchuk is a second round choice.

Believe by some teams that the price to rent Ilya Kovalchuk from Mtl is no less than a 2nd RD choice; also hearing Habs has discussed the merits of keeping him b / c of his positive impact both on ice / in the room. Still 3 weeks to go before February 24 but may be a decision from the 11th hour.

– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) 1 February 2020

Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman offered an update on Dustin Byfuglien. It sounds like he’s ready for the year. The Winnipeg Sun continued with the report because it could free Winnipeg to shop for a top four defender (Winnipeg Sun)

It’s a Penguins Capitals day! PHN counts the top five moments in the series, of course from the Pittsburgh perspective (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

Mario sliding in the fold and scoring a goal in the last minute of extension of the 1988 game, putting the Penguins temporarily in a play-off position, remains one of the great sports highlights in my life.

Should Boston trade David Krejci? The Boston Globe thinks so (Boston Globe)

For The Atheltic subscribers, here is a large image of the trading deadline. The story itself has been described as long and cumbersome (and we will not argue), but for subs it is a nice read (The Athletic)

Also from the Athletic (seriously, where is the reporting up there?!), Minnesota was hammered Saturday night and major changes are needed. Bill Guerin has his hands full this month (The Athletic)

The NHL trade rumors on Twitter accounts with anonymous and cool sounding resumes went to bananas early Saturday night. Kasperi Kapanen was scratched Saturday night and everyone thought there would be a transaction or that there was an injury. We were all wrong. (Sportsnet)

Huh, you mean you can’t trust anonymous Twitter accounts whose daily trade discussions are only known to them?

Trevor Daley was also scratched in Detroit because of an undisclosed problem.

And the best for last. Goalie Fight! Mike Smith and Cam Talbot dropped the traps. (NBC Sports)