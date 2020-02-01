Goalie Battle, Why pens will be heavy

The Pittsburgh Penguins started slowly on Friday night. A long resignation will do that, but the Penguins didn’t play badly. Instead, the penguins were part of an exercise in patience. They controlled the territory and the puck for most of the first period. In a sense, the Penguins passed a new test by a team that tried to wait for the Penguins, hoping that they would start printing or making mistakes.

That is what the New York islanders did with the penguins last April. And that is another reason why the Pittsburgh Penguins 2019-2020 will be a tough fight in the playoffs.

Things come into the picture for the Penguins, including the current goalie situation.

1. Penguin keepers

Fans will not be happy Sunday morning when head coach Mike Sullivan announces that Matt Murray will start against the capitals. A small bird indicated that the way Penguin’s head coach Mike Sullivan was planning to go for the first encounter with the arch rival on Sunday afternoon. Things can change, but from now on we expect Murray.

Sullivan means when he says they have two good goalkeepers. However, what has changed is Sullivan’s perception of Jarry. The Penguin’s ‘back-up’ keeper not only had to prove himself against the NHL competition, but also to prove himself as a dressing room. He had to show maturity and seriousness about the task he had to perform.

“I felt they had good chances in the third. I was just trying to reach my top and come out for them, “Jarry said of his heroism in the third period.

Jarry has stolen or saved no less than half a dozen points this season. He deserves the trust of Sullivan. That is why Jarry got the first start of the break and the reason that he got the last start before the break despite Murray’s improved game.

Jarry has won the short-term competition, but the Penguins have a double Stanley Cup-winning goalkeeper who they know is a busy goalkeeper. For the Twitter meltdown on Sunday morning, think carefully. The penguins undergo a long selection process for April.

But I also want to see Jarry in a high-stakes game against a team like the Washington Capitals. It will be interesting to see if Washington starts with Braden Holtby, who is on the way, or the child Ilya Samsonov pushing him out.

2. No TV?

The Pittsburgh media. Don’t let me start. There were exactly zero TV reporters present at the match on Friday night. No. Zip. Zilch.

I know the TV people. They are good people and they are employees. The people who make decisions in this city don’t get it. Hockey matters. Has anyone watched the ratings for hockey TV? Turn hockey into an event. The local networks must cover the penguins absolutely as well as they do a Steelers mini-camp, or every time Ben Roethlisberger has the least bit of gastrointestinal complaints.

If it is Steelers season, none appears because … it is Steelers season. It doesn’t matter if it is Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s … Steeler’s season. Nothing else matters.

Pittsburgh TV still covers the Penguins as a tertiary event or the third team in the city. Frankly, Pittsburgh TV is run by old people who have settled in for decades. The thinking and the routines have not changed despite huge shifts in the market.

This is a funny thing about media: consumers respond to the energy you stop. If you don’t have coverage for hockey, despite massive TV viewing figures and tens of thousands of people attending games, it’s not important to your viewers. Local TV stupidly ignores the penguins. If only local media made an effort BEFORE the play-offs, consumers could actually respond.

As usual, the media in Pittsburgh are 10 years behind and still fixated on the Steelers. Or the pirates. Children, it’s not 1975 anymore.

Better yet, put honest efforts into real coverage. Pass on knowledge and information as if an inch of snow is coming and the air pressure is falling. It’s not like a hockey-only website run by a radio man without a big name in this city becoming one of the most read sites in Pittsburgh or something.

But hey, everyone stands up for the playoffs! And it just feeds the cycle that only the playoffs matter. The first TV station to establish itself as a hockey channel is rewarded.

3. The Pittsburgh Penguins will have a tough fight in the playoffs.

We have analyzed what the Penguins did to defeat the Alain Vigneault 1-3-1 trap, which fits them historically. The penguins were ready for it after being swallowed on January 19.

Not only were the Penguins ready for the fall, but they also made various adjustments as Philadelphia adapted. Read the breakdown in the PHN Report Card.

It’s the ability to stick to the system, adjust in-game, and stay within the game that makes the Penguins a lot different this season. They are fast, but you know that already. The penguins are hungry, but you learn that. What sets them apart from their recent failures is the ability to beat teams on the board.

That is culture. That is identity, and that is Mike Sullivan.

The Penguins will be able to adapt to any schedule or strategy that Barry Trotz, Todd Reirden, Alain Vigneault or John Tortorella throw at them. The skill does not guarantee that they will defeat their opponent, but it does ensure that they do not defeat themselves.

4. John Marino

Marino was clear on Friday evening. The Penguin rookie blueliner is getting better and better. He was noticeably naughty on the blue line and it formed an interesting contrast with Justin Schultz.

On Friday-evening, Schultz’s first game was since December 17, so the next are still in progress, but the Penguins coaches, including Jacques Martin, were not wrong in keeping Marino in the second pair with Marcus Pettersson and using Schultz in the third couple.

5. Defensive depth

Penguin GM Jim Rutherford has been clear this year. Returning to last February and the robbery of the Florida Panthers for Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad, the acquisition of Erik Gudbranson, which fitted very well, the trade in Phil Kessel in June and the signing of Brandon Tanev on July 1, Rutherford was on his way game.

There is one area that will hinder the penguins in the coming weeks and perhaps longer if an injury occurs again. The Penguins lack defensive depth. Chad Ruhwedel was both forced to play on his offside on Friday-evening and later entered the game after a few turns into his own end.

Juuso Riikola did not distinguish himself in his playing time in January.

The Penguins currently lack physicality and strength on the blue line. The goal of the Philadelphia competition was the result of effectively running over the Penguins defense, Schultz and Ruhwedel. Heavier teams can reach the defenders of the Penguins. Puck fighting with a low zone is a problem for the current group.

Call me solid in the corner who believe the Pittsburgh Penguins need a veteran defender. If the Penguins suffer another injury to the left of the defender, they will have a hard time winning a second play-off series with the pairs they had last night.

A little extra muscle power on the blueline would not hurt either.