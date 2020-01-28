Goal: Karamoko Dembele scores against Huddersfield Days After First Team Cameo

The development side of CELTIC took the lead this afternoon against the youngsters from Huddersfield. The competition started at 2 p.m. and the buoys were set up with a strong young side.

Karamoko took his place in the starting XI after his short cameo for the first team at the weekend and he is not disappointed. Inspired by his newest first team included, it only took 8 minutes for the young person to get on the score sheet.

8 ‘- KARAMOKOOOOOO !!!

Burt’s cross in the coffin is blocked, but lands at the feet of Karamoko Dembele, who shoots 15 meters home!

Huddersfield Town 0️⃣-1️⃣ Celtic pic.twitter.com/UFV9r2u5JT

– Celtic FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) January 28, 2020

The game is still ongoing and we will give you updates throughout the afternoon.

Neil Lennon is slowly introducing Karamoko to the team and we could see him much more if he continued this form for the development side.

The winger made his debut during the last game of last season when he faced Hearts and played a full 45 minutes for Neil Lennon. Since then, an injury has limited his progress, but he is running again and looking for the breakthrough.