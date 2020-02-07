Go on a cruise? This is how the corona virus will change your trip

NEW YORK – Royal Caribbean normally encourages cruise passengers to drop off their luggage, board the ship and run away to enjoy their vacation. That has all changed since the corona virus outbreak.

Affected by the deadly disease, cruise companies around the world are imposing extraordinary measures to curb the spread, from measuring the temperature of passengers before boarding to denying entry to people who have recently visited China. Those fears were fully visible in the last two weeks, with at least three cruises quarantined after some passengers showed symptoms.

From Friday morning the corona virus had killed 638 people, mainly in China. There were 31,479 confirmed cases around the world, with more than 31,100 in China alone.

According to Cruise Lines International Association, more than 30 million people are expected to take a cruise this year. If you are one of them, this is what you can expect.

You will be rejected if you have recently been to China

Royal Caribbean based in Miami refuses passengers and crew members who have been to mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau in the 15 days prior to their trip, according to a statement on the company’s website.

Swiss company MSC Cruises refuses boarding for passengers who have been to mainland China in the last 30 days, according to a statement of February 4 on its website. All guests must complete a questionnaire before boarding.

Carnival Corporation took similar steps and prohibited passengers who have been to China, Hong Kong or Macau for the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Lines blocked guests and crew who were 30 days before their cruise to China, Hong Kong and Macau, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The cruise liner reimburses passengers who have a travel ticket.

Health examinations

Royal Caribbean performs undefined ‘extra impressions’ of anyone with a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport, regardless of when they last visited these regions. People who have been in contact with someone who has been in those areas for the past 15 days, as well as anyone with flu-like symptoms, will also be subject to stricter controls.

MSC Cruises checks the temperature of everyone before boarding. Anyone who exhibits symptoms – including fever, chills, cough or breathing problems – cannot continue.

Norwegian also checks all passengers and performs additional checks on people who appear to be ill. Anyone with symptoms of an airway disorder can be quarantined and possibly disembarked, the spokesperson added.

You may have been placed in quarantine

Last week, 7,000 passengers were held aboard a Costa Cruises ship in Carnival in Italy after a passenger showed symptoms. On Wednesday, a cruise from the company’s Diamond Princess line was anchored near Tokyo with 1,045 crew and 2,666 passengers for the same reason, and on Friday it was confirmed that 11 Americans on board had tested positive for the corona virus.

You cannot go to China

Royal Caribbean has canceled eight Chinese sailings until March 4 on its Spectrum of the Seas ship, the only cruise liner ship that ported in the country, a spokesman said Wednesday. The company gives passengers full refunds.

Norwegian has changed some routes and does not sail to China. Travel in the country that will stop in the coming six months will be assessed.

A Carnival spokesperson said the company canceled journeys from China on its Costa line until February and sold the next trip from the Diamond Princess, which, according to its website, sails to and from Hong Kong.

. (TagsToTranslate) news