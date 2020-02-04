“Go home, one word:” Waukesha West student says athletes beat him in a hateful attack

WAUKESHA – Monday night, February 3, a hate fight broke out in a parking lot in Waukesha with hair pulling and racist statements. While the fight was violent and bloody, a 15-year-old boy who was involved said the words used by older teenagers were the most pricky ones.

“These are my shoes that were covered with blood,” said Jaylen Hughes. “It’s on the sleeves, right there.”

A day later it was not easy for Hughes to talk about.

“Shocked and humiliated by the whole thing,” Hughes said.

The fight took place on Monday evening in a parking lot in the Waukesha shopping center.

“Two were from behind me,” Hughes said. “One of their friends said,” Grab him by his diaper hair. ” They grabbed me by my hair and pulled me down. Then I just saw them all pile on top of me. “

Waukesha police said it started after two teenagers fired a stink bomb in Orange Leaf Yogurt. Hughes said he wasn’t the one who started it.

“I didn’t enter the store,” said Hughes. “My friend was the only one who entered the store.”

It led to a disruption and fight between Hughes, a friend and a group of others. Hughes said he was called racial blemish.

“They were just screaming,” Go home, one word, “Hughes said. “Go home n-word.”

“It literally attacks every fiber of its being,” said Athena Bernal, Hughes’ mother. “It’s not cool. It’s not OK.”

Police said at least two 17-year-olds were arrested.

Hughes goes to Waukesha West High School and said the other teenagers visit Waukesha North and are involved in sports.

“I don’t think they should be able to do sports for the rest of the years,” Bernal said.

Waukesha School District officials did not want to confirm who was involved, citing student privacy policies.

Bernal said she was hopeful that the violent fight would cause a conversation.

“People need to start learning the acceptance of their children,” Bernal said.

Hughes’ mother said after his interview with FOX6 News that her son went to the police station and was booked for disorderly behavior. In the meantime, charges against 17-year-olds were referred to the public prosecutor.

