Go get discussions with Eurosport after Foxtel's cans agreement

The European sports network published an online statement on Christmas Day that the network "would like to continue bringing Eurosport to passionate fans of Foxtel", but warned that if the pay TV provider does not continue broadcasting the channels after February 1, the company would announce other means to fans. could watch sport.

The chain includes European sports including skiing, football, cycling, motor sports and niche events like judo, darts and chess. Discussions between the two companies have now ended with rival Fetch looking to get the sport on its chain.

"This is behind our recently announced extended agreement with Discovery Networks which will see Discovery Turbo and Investigation Discovery joining The Discovery Channel and TLC on the Fetch platform," said Lorson.

Foxtel, 35% owned by Telstra and 65% owned by Rupert Murdoch & # 39; s News Corp, launched the sports streaming service Kayo Sports more than a year ago. Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany described the well-designed platform as a “sports Netflix” offering extensive coverage across a range of major codes and tournaments.

Despite the focus on sports content, Foxtel announced plans in 2019 to cut spending on "non-marquee" and minor sports after recording a loss of $ 417 million over the course of the year. fiscal year 2018. All media companies have been under pressure amid growing competition from rival streaming services like Netflix and Stan owned by Nine Entertainment, and a tough advertising market. Nine is the owner of this Masthead banner.

There is increasing speculation as to whether the pay-TV service will eventually buy rugby rights, with the telecommunications company Singtel Optus emerging as a competitor.

Foxtel also signed a new multi-year agreement with Discovery in early December, including lifestyle, entertainment and documentary content on the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Investigation Discovery and Discovery Turbo. Discovery was one of the first content contracts signed by Foxtel when it launched the pay TV service in 1995.

A spokesman for Foxtel confirmed that the channel would not be available on the service from January 31, saying that the viewing figures were "weak and declining".

"As part of our programming evaluation, Foxtel made the decision to prioritize sports codes where we see consistent numbers of viewers," he said.