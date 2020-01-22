GM's newest has sensors and room for 6, but no steering wheel

According to Cruise, the self-driving future starts with an orange, white and black shuttle bus, with sliding doors, two sets of three seats facing each other and almost no steering wheel or pedal. Revealed to the media and more than 900 Cruise employees Tuesday evening in San Francisco, the Origin is the goal of the General Motors subsidiary to change the way people move around the world.

With a spacious interior, orange spotted gray chairs, a few ceiling-mounted screens and a faux wooden floor, the Origin is electric and intended to be shared by drivers in a ride-hail service that Cruise will launch into an unknown future date, starting in San Francisco. (It originally promised a launch in 2019, but completed this plan in July.) The shuttle is similar to the vehicles used by smaller self-driving outfits such as Optimus Ride and May Mobility, although it is slimmer and custom built for this purpose. .

“It’s what you would build if there were no cars,” said Cruise CEO Dan Ammann. He told the public that once the shared service is active, this will save users $ 5,000 a year on the cost of owning a car and driving themselves. He did not provide any details about mathematics, but the driverless service would probably have to offer considerably cheaper rates than man-driven driving services to make that possible. According to a 2018 AAA study, using Uber or Lyft costs around $ 20,000 a year – twice the cost of owning a car. And given that the ride hail giants have struggled financially, it is not clear that ride hailing, robotic or not, is a great thing. Ammann did not provide details about how the service will work, but positioned it as a competitor to Uber and Lyft, among others.

Ammann also showed an image of the Origin configured to carry packages, with a metal roll-up door instead of the metal and glass sliding doors on the passenger version. He did not provide details on when Cruise could launch a delivery service, but that could be another source of income if the human relocations turned out not to be lucrative.

Designing a modified vehicle distinguishes Cruise from itself in the self-driving space. For the most part, its competitors only show off highly modified existing cars, such as Waymo’s Pacifica minibus and Argo’s Ford Fusion. Zoox is developing its own vehicle to be revealed, but has not said much about how it will take over the complexity of production.

GM acquired Cruise as a startup in 2016 for a reported $ 500 million, when it only had 40 employees. Since then, the outfit in San Francisco has grown more than 20 times and has raised more than $ 7 billion in funding from GM, Honda and SoftBank’s Vision Fund. It raised its last round, in May, with a value of $ 19 billion. That money has fueled Cruise’s enormous growth and has helped launch a fleet of modified Chevy Bolts (with human operators at the front) that captured a million autonomous kilometers in San Francisco last year.

However, the details of the Origin do not matter if Cruise cannot let the thing drive safely. On stage, CTO Kyle Vogt (who founded the company and was CEO until Ammann took over in 2019) said his team is striving for ‘super human’ capabilities. (He also showed off the spacious interior of the vehicle with a few triceps dips.) But for now, the company is working on a more everyday task: matching how people drive. “We are about to break through that human performance barrier,” Vogt said.

