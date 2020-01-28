GM's latest Super Cruise feature almost makes it a real Tesla autopilot rival

General Motors drives closely behind Tesla with its semi-autonomous system.

Super Cruise, as the driver assistance system from GM is called, lets the car drive in certain situations, e.g. B. on the highway. This is GM’s answer to Tesla’s semi-autonomous autopilot system, with one crucial difference: you can take your hands off the wheel. And now, with the latest feature update, it can even handle lane changes and is therefore equal to the autopilot.

The new Enhanced Super Cruise enables automatic lane changes in the Cadillac 2021 CT4 and CT5 sedans and the Escalade 2021, all of which will be launched later this year. Super Cruise first appeared in 2017.

With the Enhanced Super Cruise, lane changes can be done at the push of a button. Thanks to the hands-free system, you can lean back while the car offers enough space to change lanes safely using sensors and cameras. The screen shows what the system is doing and recognizing. News such as “Looking for an opening” or “Changing lanes” keep you up to date.

Unlike Tesla’s autopilot, you don’t have to hold the steering wheel because Super Cruise attracts the driver’s attention with inside cameras for eye detection. The feature can currently be used on a 200,000-mile highway in the United States and Canada.

The advanced driving system from Tesla has had the function for changing lanes with “Navigating with autopilot” since April 2019. It is also known to users of Nissan ProPilot Assist, another semi-autonomous system in newer vehicles. However, Tesla’s skills are often overlooked due to its poorly named system. (A U.S. senator was just calling for the renaming of the driving system that is not fully self-driving. This is not the first legislator to have branding concerns.)

With Enhanced Super Cruise, you get similar automatic support on the go, and all without the confusing name.