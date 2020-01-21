GM's eBoost trailer concept dramatically reduces stopping distances when towing

The Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are popular with customers who tow heavy loads, so General Motors has created an advanced concept of trailer braking that can significantly reduce stopping distances.

While trailer brake controllers are commonly used to reduce stopping distances, GM wanted to see if it was possible to allow a truck and a trailer to stop the same distance as a truck through it -even.

It was not an easy task, but the engineers went to work on the problem and came up with a solution that uses existing components. The resulting configuration sees a trailer equipped with more robust rotors, calipers and tires as well as GM’s exclusive eBoost braking system.

See also: 2020 GMC Sierra HD has brains, muscle and 15 cameras that let you see through its trailer

Truck and trailer eBoost systems can communicate with each other using a traditional seven-pin connector, allowing them to work together to minimize stopping distances. During the tests, GM was able to reduce the stopping distance of a truck and a trailer by up to 20% at 96 km / h (60 mph). It’s an improvement of about 40 feet (12.1 meters) and it could make the difference between a close call and an accident.

Consumers cannot yet use a trailer with eBoost, but that may change in the future as the company noted that the trailer concept was created to encourage companies to make the system a reality in the future.

According to GM vice president of global product programs, Tim Herrick, “The industry tends to focus on the big tow claim, but the overall towing experience is just as important and every hill climb has a hill to go down on the other side. ” It “GM has revolutionized towing space with our proprietary technology available on our full-size pickups, and this advanced trailer braking technology is another example of GM’s leadership and a clue to what’s possible in the future. “

