GM's Cruise Self-Driving Car Company is up to something, but what?

Image: Wikimedia Commons

GM’s self-driving car subsidiary Cruise has plans. It completely deleted its Instagram feed yesterday and replaced it with nine synchronized posts, each showing a set of lat / long coordinates. Most of these places have something to do with technology, but some of them are pure secrets to me and everyone else I asked about.

Screenshot: Cruise on Instagram

Each of these posts includes a description of “Beyond the Car” and an announcement on January 21st. This is the next Tuesday in case you disagree with dates. In the meantime, can we find out exactly what they are announcing or how they relate to Cruise? Let’s try it out.

I’ve already entered these coordinates in Google Maps, so let’s see where these posts appear. We proceed one after the other, start at the top left and read it like a book.

1. A place in the middle of the Baghdad Unified District near Nothing, Arizona

2. An unassuming building on Quarry Road in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, UK.

3. The intersection of Siemenstrasse and Daimlerstrasse in Ladenburg

4. Thomas Edison Center in Menlo Park, New Jersey

5. Arora production agency in San Francisco, California

6. Laboratori Guglielmo Marconi S.p.a. in Bologna, Italy

7th Engineering Laboratory IV at UCLA in Los Angeles, California

8. Google campus in Palo Alto, California

9. The Midtown Hilton Hotel in Manhattan, New York

WHAT DOES IT MEAN? I know I’m falling into the trap of the cryptic advertising company, but I love a good puzzle. Does anyone see a connection between these nine locations? I understand on a large scale how an Italian engineering firm, Siemens, UCLA, Google and Thomas Edison connect, but the others confused me a bit. And what would it mean for Cruise to move beyond the car? Do you build autonomous motorcycles? God, I hope not.

Does anyone have a trace?