GM's cruise is not neglected

GM’s autonomous Cruise unit launched their vehicle last week, a purportedly autonomous, steering wheel-less, fully electric vehicle that Cruise said was just as great an innovation as the compass, trains, light bulbs and radio, internet, or phones. This week Cruise is taking a back seat, stating that this will only be the next Model T.

Cruise’s vehicle, named Origin, isn’t even here yet, although Automotive News reported today that it could start production at the GM plant in Detroit-Hamtramck in 2022. a ride you come with an app like Lyft or Uber but without a driver.

After a conversation with Dan Ammann, CEO of Cruise, Automotive News also found out more about the origin.

Cruise has focused on optimizing costs by removing parts and technologies that are not required for a driverless point-to-point shuttle system. The Origin can reach highway speeds, but “it doesn’t have to be a top speed of 150 mph or a time from 0 to 60 in three seconds,” said Ammann. “We use the money where it is important for the customer and take it out where it is not possible.”

The production of the Origin costs only half as much as the construction of a high-quality electric SUV, such as the Tesla Model X, the cruise owners said.

Ammann did not disclose what consumers would pay for the cruise-ride hail service, but he said the price would tempt consumers to use Cruise over the options they have today.

“We all know that the ride today is several dollars a mile. The private vehicle costs one dollar per mile, depending on where you live. Our goal is to deliver something that exceeds all of that, ”he said.

I actually think many of these decisions are wise, and I think there is a big market for robot axes if they are done safely and relatively cheaply. But these are huge ifs, with many regulatory hurdles to overcome, and it doesn’t help that there is no reason to believe in the 2022 timeline. The company announced in 2017 that it would launch Tier 4 autonomous vehicles in 2019, but that period came and went.

In the meantime, maybe they should alleviate the Tesla boast.

How would the transport look like without the Model T?

Dan Ammann, CEO of Cruise, and his team dealt with this question and imagined a service that would allow consumers to get around comfortably, inexpensively and in a climate-friendly manner.

The result: “It is self-driving. It is purely electric. It is shared. And this is our answer to the question of which transport system you would build if you could start from scratch, ”said Ammann, former President of General Motors.

Your car will likely be driven by distant people before driving computers themselves, but I’ve enjoyed Cruises Bombast so far. This is because Cruise’s idea of ​​what transportation should look like in the future would certainly be a turning point, but neither the company nor any other company in the industry has shown that it is in any way close to making these claims a reality.