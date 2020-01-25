GMC pick-up driver crashes then races, Cammer chases him

Dramatic images from dashboard cameras appeared showing the time when a man driving a GMC Sierra pickup triggered a collision in the United States and attempted to flee.

The video starts showing a white Nissan Sentra turning into the second leftmost lane on the highway. Shortly after changing lanes, a black SUV in front of the Sentra suddenly brakes, forcing the Nissan driver to do the same and the GMC pickup driver to follow suit. Rather than stopping in a straight line, however, the driver of the pickup decides to deviate into the left lane to avoid rolling back the Nissan, but in the process turns directly into the path of what looks like a GMC Yukon.

Usually, drivers involved in such an accident parked on the side of the road, exchanged details and drove away. However, the driver of the pickup immediately starts to move away from the scene before turning around and accelerating on the highway. The white Sentra follows behind, as does the cammer, because it becomes obvious that the trucker is trying to flee the scene.

The owner of the pick-up quickly leaves the highway and is chased by the Nissan and camouflage it. The dash camera sequence ends there, but a second video shared on YouTube shows that the Sierra stopped at the side of the road and that the driver hilariously crosses a park to escape.

It remains to be seen what happened afterwards, but we hope that the cammer has noted the license plates of the pick-up so that the authorities can find the man.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pus-tpO94FE [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEpKaoRKQF8 [/ integrated]