GM will open a new technical center in North Carolina that focuses on performance and racing

DETROIT – General Motors announced on Thursday the opening of a new technical center for performance and racing in the Charlotte region, a major racing center in the United States.

GM announced in a press release that the new North Carolina facility will expand the automaker’s performance and racing capabilities, with a focus on “transferring knowledge and resources from racing programs to core vehicle technology”.

“The goal of the Charlotte Technical Center is to accommodate future technology and engineering development capabilities,” said the GM press release.

The 75,000-square-foot facility is located in Concord, NC on Interstate-85 and less than 10 miles from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The new technical center offers the opportunity to recruit potential GM employees from the growing pool of technical talent in the Charlotte region, GM said. It is expected to open in mid 2020.

“We are excited to expand GM’s presence in the United States through a stronger presence in Charlotte, a community that has become a racing and engineering mecca,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s US Vice President of Performance and Motorsport , “The new facility will be close to a number of key Chevrolet and Cadillac racing partners, teams and suppliers. This will enable improved collaboration and access to some of the best talent in the industry. “

