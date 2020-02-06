GM will launch Super Cruise Self-Driving Tech across 22 lines for 22 models by 2023

The semi-autonomous Super Cruise driving system was limited to the CT6, but will expand to other models this year, including the 2021 Cadillac CT4, the CT5 and the Escalade.

This is just the tip of the iceberg as GM will equip seven more models with Super Cruise in 2021. The company has not said which vehicles will receive the system, but GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that they will include vehicles from brands other than Cadillac. Another 12 models will be added over the years 2022 and 2023.

While the company was very keen on details, they confirmed that Super Cruise is being added to full-size pickups and SUVs. As a result, it should be offered for the revised Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, as well as for the recently launched Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban and GMC Yukon / Yukon XL.

In addition to announcing enhanced availability, GM customers who own Super Cruise vehicles use approximately 50% of the time they drive a compatible highway. More importantly, customers are happy with Super Cruise and 85% of CT6 owners said they would “prefer” or “just consider” another vehicle equipped with the system in the future.

As we reported last month, Super Cruise can be used on over 321,868 km of freeway in the United States and Canada. An expanded version will be introduced later this year and has a new automatic lane change function.

When self-driving technology is activated, the user simply has to tap the turn signal to indicate that he wants to change lanes. When a suitable opening has been found, the vehicle automatically changes lanes.

In addition to the new lane change function, the system is more intuitive and has updated software for “better steering and speed control”. Users can also expect “more comprehensive map information” to help improve system effectiveness.

