GM was not familiar not to snitch to Trump administration: report

Image: AP

The Wall Street Journal has long looked at how the car emissions regulations in the US get worse under the Trump administration, and I advise you to read this. Much of it is what you would expect given the deliberate chaos in the White House, but a passage about California and GM actually made me laugh.

You may recall that Honda, Ford, Volkswagen and BMW signed a deal with the state of California in the summer to adhere to stricter admission standards than what is expected to be completed by the Trump government in the coming weeks. Ford was the first of those car manufacturers to join the deal, but Honda, Volkswagen and BMW followed, reasoning that stricter emission regulations were already underway abroad and it was not business wise not to stay on that course.

Other unnamed car manufacturers were also involved in the discussions to possibly also negotiate a deal with California, but perhaps you can guess the one car manufacturer that was explicitly not.

Per The WSJ:

Other car companies were approached, but GM was intentionally left out. The group was afraid that the company would meet with the administration and try to derail their efforts, [said Mary Nichols, chairman of the California Air Resources Board].

Now, snitchen is a strong word here, but the WSJ specifically emphasizes that GM is in communication with the Trump admin.

In the end, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Kia, and Granola-chomping Subaru have all sides to the Trump administration on emissions regulations, and you can bet that some or all of them were approached to negotiate with California. But not GM, apparently too incompetent to trust, or too self-destructive to trust, or just too compromised. It all made GM a possible snitch, concluded the state of California and some of its colleagues.

I mean, I think snitching is just one of the many ways that California and Co. could imagine GM ruining it. It is also difficult to imagine that GM is completely out of the loop here, that no one in the Ren Cen heard that the California negotiations were taking place without them, but again, maybe it is not that difficult. I don’t know why this doesn’t surprise me.

Anyway! Read the full story here.

