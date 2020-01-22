LANSING, Mich. – Michigan agreed on Wednesday to revise ten-year tax breaks for General Motors in exchange for the company’s commitment to spend more than $ 3.5 billion over 10 years, including building electric pickup trucks in Detroit.

According to the deal – the seventh amendment to incentives from the home-state car manufacturer since 2009 – the value of GM’s maximum tax credit will be reduced by $ 325 million to around $ 2.28 billion by 2029 and hedged annually. The company will still have to keep at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan – it now has around 45,000 – but will have the flexibility to count more jobs at the Detroit headquarters and the research, development and engineering campus in suburb Warren.

“All in all, this will strengthen the company’s continued commitment to growth in our state and the undisputed leadership of Michigan in automotive design and manufacturing,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corp.

GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant now employs around 800 people. The production of the Chevrolet Impala stops at the end of February, after which renovations start producing electric vehicles. The plant will have 2,000 employees as soon as it is at full capacity.

The plan was first announced in October as part of the new labor pact between the automaker and the United Auto Workers union following a strike.

GM spokesperson Dan Flores said the tax credit change “is the basis for our continuation of our significant commitment and investment in Michigan.” He said the Michigan Economic Growth Authority program has helped GM invest more than $ 10 billion in its Michigan facilities.

“We value our long-term, productive partnership with the state of Michigan and look forward to building on this important relationship,” Flores said.

A MEDC memo said the changes will secure GM’s footprint in Michigan and allow all facilities in the state to compete for future work and investment.

The last time the state and GM changed the credit was 2015, when they took out state liability but did not specify the amount, stating the confidentiality of the taxpayer. GM agreed to announce the outstanding credit value, $ 2.28 billion, this time.

To be fully eligible for the annual loan, the company must maintain 34,750 jobs in Michigan that pay on average $ 1,300 a week – an increase of $ 650 under the original 2009 agreement.

___

Follow David Eggert on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

David Eggert, The Associated Press