GM promotes 1,350 hourly workers in the United States for regular full-time work

GM has good news for more than 1,350 of its temporary hourly workers in the United States, as they will soon be promoted to regular full-time employees.

The automaker said the first wave of GM temporary workers to make the move to full-time employment in the first quarter of 2020 would come from 14 different factories in eight states. These include Michigan, Indiana, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky.

“We are delighted to welcome these employees as regular and full-time team members. Our employees are essential to meet the needs of our customers. Therefore, providing these team members with an improved career path has many benefits, “said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president, Global Manufacturing.

Chantese Wortham is one of GM employees who recently moved from temporary to regular full-time employment at Flint Assembly

From health and safety to making high-quality products for our customers, we all need to work together to build a stronger future, “added Johnson. According to the representative, the announcement confirms “GM’s continued commitment to a solid American manufacturing base.”

General Motors says it is proud to offer some of the highest-paying manufacturing jobs in the United States, including “premium health care benefits with very low direct costs compared to other employers in n no matter what industry. More specifically, temporary employees in transition to regular full-time status will benefit from improvements in medical cost sharing, the addition of dental and visual coverage, and the company’s contributions to their 401 ( k), profit sharing and life insurance.

The Detroit company says it employs more full-time workers in the United States than any other automaker and has invested more than $ 24 billion in manufacturing operations across the country in the past decade. Since 2010, GM has represented more than one in four dollars invested by automakers in the United States, according to the Center for Automotive Research (CAR).

Demetrius Williams is another GM employee who recently moved from temporary to full-time employment at Flint Assembly