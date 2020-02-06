GM is only to blame

This morning GM released its revenues for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2019, which showed that the company received a massive or predictable blow from the UAW strike, but also that the company still earned $ 6.7 billion last year. Not a bad return, all in all, but shareholders were not impressed. CEO Mary Barra then tried to convince everyone who would listen that GM is a technology leader.

That is of course in contrast to Tesla, whose stock has increased enormously in recent weeks and ended Wednesday at $ 734 per share, or more than 20 times as many as GMs, which closed at $ 34, a number that it has been hovering around it past decade. Tesla’s shares were in a comparable stall since it was made public, usually in the $ 100- $ 400, until the recent rise, when it overshadowed nearly $ 1,000.

A big part of that increase is that investors value Tesla as if they value a technology company, and they value GM as an automaker. The theoretical ceiling for technology companies is something like what Apple and Google are, giants of trillion dollars or nearly trillion dollars, or about nine times what Tesla is currently worth and twenty times what GM is.

The ceiling for car manufacturers currently resembles Toyota, worth $ 230 billion, or less than a quarter of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

It is in this spirit that Barra said Wednesday that 2020 would definitely be the year of GM to turn the corner for all this technology and innovation.

Per Bloomberg:

The team of Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra spent the next four hours at the Capital Markets Day event in New York and made a full story that the company is prepared for the electric, self-driving era.

“We invest a lot in technology and innovation that will help us realize our vision,” Barra said in her opening comments. “I truly believe that 2020 is the year in which all our work comes together and we continue with integrated solutions that form the basis for reinventing how we offer our customers mobility.”

What does that mean at all? When Elon talks, at least he says something simple, like all his cars are going to drive themselves and he is going to make another factory. Barra stands up and says she is “moving forward with integrated solutions” and we are all supposed to be surprised that investors are not psychic.

In his own commentary on the event, GM President Mark Reuss said at least a little more specifically that the electric Hummer would be the first electric truck on the market according to Motor1, which might mean sometime this year, as Rivian has said it can deliver its first electric trucks this year. But that felt like a deviation, considering that GM said in November that his first electric truck would not arrive until the fall of 2021.

In any case, it doesn’t really matter, because in the end GM will not be judged by telling everyone that it will become a technology leader, but by making technology simple and selling it and allowing the market to decide. There is no older car manufacturer that is better equipped to make good electric vehicles than GM, especially trucks. But that is now about a decade where, since the first hybrid Volt rolled off the production line in 2010, a few years before the Tesla Model S, if not earlier with the GM EV1 or the Chevy S-10 EV pickup of the 1990s.

Tesla has had more than a few bumps on the road since then, but you can’t deny the results, while GM gave us the Bolt at that time. If GM is angry that nobody sees it as technology leaders, it is only itself to blame.

