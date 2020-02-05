GM Danny Maciocia admits Alouettes is up against the GAP

Danny Maciocia has been honest since becoming General Manager of Montreal Alouettes.

Regardless of whether it was the late date of his appointment to the GM, hiring someone nearby, or the important decisions he had already made, Maciocia was transparent. He continued the trend by speaking openly about Als’ current salary ceiling.

“I know people don’t like to hear it, but we’re against the ceiling. So it’s all a question of how you want to invest your dollars. It’s like going shopping with $ 100 and you have to be there all week Eat long, you have to be very strategic about how you spend your money, ”said Maciocia.

Montreal released quarterback Antonio Pipkin, 2017 Gray Cup MVP recipient DeVier Posey and former CFL all-star defender Tommie Campbell before the February 1 roster bonuses. These decisions had to be made to keep breakout recipient Eugene Lewis for the 2020 season and to have the means to try to sign free agent goals.

“Very difficult to know that we had to do this to achieve this. And if we want to sign more players, we know we have some tough choices to make. This is only part of the reality we are living in, ”said Maciocia.

“Every team goes through this when you look at the transactions across the CFL. We decided to address it earlier rather than later. We just wanted to be in a proactive mode, then in a reactive mode, and we’re better for it. “

The CFL salary cap for the 2020 season is $ 5.3 million, and teams must spend at least $ 4.7 million on player salaries.