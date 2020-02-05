GM and Ford lose billions as automakers around the world Bleeding huge profits in Q4

Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP (Getty) The Morning Shift All your daily car news in one convenient place. Is your time not more important?

Everyone loses money, America introduces its first official self-driving transit and GM wants you to take its EV outlook seriously. All this and more for The Morning Shift on Wednesday 5 February 2020.

First, it’s a bad time to become an automaker

Profit in the automotive industry suffered in the fourth quarter. We are not talking about meager losses. We are talking about big losses down to the billions. And both Ford and GM take some of the worst hits.

While GM only lost $ 194 million in actual sales, the UAW strike saw considerably larger losses. From automotive news:

General Motors lost $ 194 million in the fourth quarter, including a $ 2.6 billion hit by the UAW strike, resulting in a net profit of $ 6.7 billion in 2019.

The adjusted profit before interest and taxes fell in the 96 quarter percent from a year earlier to $ 105 million. Turnover fell 20 percent to $ 30.8 billion, and the company’s profit margin decreased 7 full points to 0.3 percent.

The UAW strike resulted in a full production interruption of four weeks during the quarter, GM claimed, which is the equivalent of about 191,000 vehicles produced.

And if you think that’s bad, just wait until you hear what happened to Ford. From automotive news:

Ford Motor Co. lost nearly $ 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter after a major accounting blow to employee retirement benefits and retirement benefits, but the automaker made a modest profit for the year.

Ford said on Tuesday that its fourth quarter earnings before interest and taxes fell 67 percent to $ 485 million while EBIT for cars dropped 81 percent to $ 215 million. Ford’s revenues in North America decreased by 64 percent to $ 700 million, mainly due to UAW contract costs, warranty costs, and issues with the launch of the redesigned Explorer and Aviator crossovers.

Ford CFO Tim Stone summarized it very concisely: “2019 was not financially OK.” I would call that an understatement.

And before you think this is just an American problem, or a result of UAW negotiations, let’s focus on some international brands. Subaru lost 42 percent of its operating result in the fourth quarter due to declining global sales. Mazda also saw a frightening 76 percent decline in its operating profit. Both automakers cite unfavorable exchange rates and fewer global sales as the one-two-stroke combination that they suffered.

If you think this is the right time to get into the automotive industry, think again.

2nd: Ohio introduces America’s first autonomous public transportation

The future is here: a fully autonomous electric shuttle bus has hit the streets of Columbus, Ohio, Bloomberg reports, making Columbus the first American city with this new era of public transportation. That’s right, everyone. Buses are the future.

This project is part of the Obama administration’s Smart Cities program, which has encouraged medium-sized cities such as Columbus to develop cleaner transport. While 78 cities participated, there were only six finalists: Austin, Denver, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Portland and Columbus. And Columbus beat them all there.

From the Bloomberg article:

With a federal grant of $ 40 million, another $ 10 million from the late Paul Allen’s Vulcan Inc., plus contributions and services from regional employers, including Ohio State University and Honda Motor Co., “Smart Columbus” was born.

The scope of the program is risky for a medium-sized American city. It finances demonstration projects ranging from test drives with electric vehicles to digitally connected cars. It also builds kiosks with payment systems that allow users to plan journeys that combine multiple types of transportation, including e-scooters, bicycles, Uber, Lyft and the city’s bus system, the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA).

(…)

The vehicles, each costing $ 320,000, are configured for around 12 people and run for 14 hours on one charge at all except the most extreme temperatures. They can work on level 4 autonomy, which means full autonomy with the ability for a driver on board to take control (there is no steering wheel or brake pedal, only a controller with double joystick).

To be clear: these are small shuttles, not large buses. They are limited to 25 miles per hour and are limited to fixed routes and set times, as Bloomberg points out. They even take breaks when children go to school and go out.

Part of the beauty of Columbus’s initiative is that it works to connect previously disparate parts of the city – such as South Linden, which has been cut off from Columbus since the introduction of Interstate 71 in 1960. This is what some of the reasoning behind the decision looked like:

The main objective of the city subsidy proposal was to reduce the above-average infant mortality rate in South Linden. By improving the access of pregnant women to the St. Stephen clinic and its food storage, the city hoped to show that it could reduce that percentage. (By May Smart Columbus plans to have 300 pregnant women participate in a program to ensure that they have transportation to prenatal care.)

“St. Stephen’s was largely disconnected from transit, “said Jeff Kupko, an engineer at Michael Baker International Inc., who serves as a project manager for Smart Columbus.” Some people were limited in the amount of food they took out of the pantry because it was too far to to walk to the bus. “

Linden LEAP is also designed to address this specific transit problem – the so-called first-mile, last-mile gap. For some residents of South Linden it is difficult to reach city buses on nearby Cleveland Avenue, let alone cover shopping malls and vast warehouses and distribution complexes with many more jobs.

I’ll be honest – it’s a very impressive initiative that Columbus has here. It’s pretty great to make broad access to crucial public services possible through so-called “smart” transport.

The original program only takes twelve months, but the point is that this is a testing ground. If it works well, there is a good chance that Columbus will use it as a full-time transit option. If not, well – back to the drawing board.

3rd: take GM EV plans seriously

While Tesla’s share valuation continues to rise, other automakers are watching jealously. “Why can’t we be?”, They ask: “We also make electric cars!”

As reported in Reuters, GM is one of those companies that hope that Tesla’s success will succeed in convincing investors that it is really worth pursuing this entire EV thing, and that it may have a future.

Here is more from the article:

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and her top managers will organize an investor conference in New York. They hope to convince potential shareholders that GM is more than just a company in a cyclical industry, but a fast-growing technology company that is at the forefront of tomorrow’s electric and self-driving cars.

Barra has restructured the activities of GM and has for several years been emphasizing its goals to prepare GM for a future of “zero emissions and zero accidents”.

Yet GM shares are trading just above the $ 33 share price of the IPO in November 2010. That has left a market capitalization of around $ 49 billion, compared to Tesla’s valuation of around $ 160 billion. Tesla shares rose on Tuesday and extended a rally that more than doubled the market value of the company since the beginning of the year.

It will be a tough one. The image of GM depends on the not-so-fuel-friendly vehicles (think: very large trucks). But the hope is that after the investor conference that is taking place today on February 5, GM has a slightly more impressive plan for its electric and autonomous future.

4th: Giga-Texas?

Elon Musk is tweeting again.

At 12:23 this morning, Musk asked his followers a simple question: “Giga Texas?” Almost 200,000 votes later, and almost 80 percent of people seem to like the idea.

The implication here is of course that Musk is looking somewhere for his next Tesla factory, which Musk calls Gigafactories for some reason (The Future ™?). There are currently three of these plants, with current locations in Nevada, New York and Shanghai, and a fourth plant near Berlin, Germany, which will be completed next year. It sounds like Texas could be the next location.

Van Reuters:

During a conference on the profit conference last week, Musk said that Tesla must increase its battery capacity to produce high-capacity models such as Cybertruck.

“We have to scale up the production of batteries to crazy levels that people today cannot even fathom. That’s the real problem, “he said.

If you need a lot of space to build a lot of cars, Texas is a pretty good place to do it. Funny because Texas and Tesla have some history together and it is not exactly rosy.

According to the government of the state, the automotive industry continued to grow in the 21st century, unlike many other previously production-heavy states. But whether this is just another round of Musk’s shittweeting or whether this is really a serious attempt to raise interest remains to be seen.

5th: GM rolls back China’s three-cylinder plan

General Motors had a strong strategy for its Chinese market: aggressively promoting the cleaner and more fuel-efficient three-cylinder engines in its cars as opposed to more traditional four-cylinder engines. With China’s strict regulations, it seemed the perfect way to go until, suddenly, it wasn’t. Now GM is going back on its decision to offer some models with only the three-cylinder option. According to GM, this did not really match market demand. From automotive news:

But many Chinese consumers experience cars with three-cylinder engines as noisier and susceptible to vibrations and sales started to tumble in the third quarter of 2018. Last year, Chinese sales of GM fell by 15 percent to 3.09 million vehicles, the second consecutive year of steep falls. and the lowest level since 2012.

The move was “too fast, too radical, and lacked a sophisticated schedule,” a senior Shanghai-based sales manager at a Buick dealer told Reuters.

That’s a big Whoops. Anyone who desperately sells something does not want to make a decision that his client base actually hates. But that’s exactly what GM did. Many local dealers lobbied for GM after lower sales, hoping the brand would change its mind.

Here is more from the article:

By generating four-cylinder options for key models, it is hoped that GM, which reports fourth quarter earnings later on Wednesday, can regain part of the lost land at a time when the new coronavirus threatens to lower sales in the first quarter.

The outbreak only contributes to the pain caused by a slowing economy, trade tensions between the US and China, new emission regulations and fierce competition from Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen Group.

Let us hope that this decision is not a hasty one.

Backwards: Southern Pacific Railroad completes its Sunset Route

From History.com:

Called “the Octopus” for his tentacled stranglehold on much of the California economy, the South Pacific inspired Californians to make some of the first strong public regulations for railways in American history. But despite the anger and outrage inspired by the exploitation of Huntington, few would deny that the mighty Southern Pacific Railroad played a vital role in driving the growth of a vibrant California economy for decades to come.

Neutral: why don’t you buy?

