ANTOINETTE: MAT REED LIVES IN GLOUCESTER WITH WHAT WE KNOW AT THIS HOUR. MAT: THAT WOMAN WAS MISSING MISSING AND WAS SEEN FOR THE FARRINGTON AVENUE. POLICE SHARES THIS WOMAN PHOTO, 60 YEARS OLD ABBY FLYNN. POLICE SAYING FLYNN WAS AROUND MISSING AROUND 7:00 SUNDAY NIGHT. POLICE USING RESCUE CREWS FROM THEIR GLOUCESTER STATION AND THE CAPE COD STATION FOR SEARCH. AT THIS TIME, NOTHING SHOWS SUSPICIOUS AND ASK EVERYONE WITH INFORMAT

Gloucester police looking for missing woman

Updated: 05:31 AM EST February 3, 2020

The Gloucester police are looking for a missing woman. Abbie Flynn, 60, from East Gloucester, was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday on Farrington Avenue, the police said. The coast guard helps the police in their search. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

The Gloucester police are looking for a missing woman.

Abbie Flynn, 60, from East Gloucester, was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday on Farrington Avenue, the police said.

The coast guard helps the police in their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

.