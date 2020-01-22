Glossier, Taco Bell Tops building online communities - Adweek

Dirty Lemon, Glossier and Taco Bell are ranked by Zyper, a peer-to-peer marketing platform, as the three most culturally relevant consumer brands that effectively build online communities.

The software company’s ranking among the top 40 brands that build online communities is referred to as the Zyper Community Index 2020. Full results will be announced this week at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The top 10 are rounded off by Hims, Cheetos, League of Legends, Allbirds, Peloton, Palace of Skateboards and Bumble. Yellow Tail, Oreo, Supreme, Lidl, Budweiser, Brandy Melville, Draper James, Milk, Starbucks and Xbox are the top 20 in this order.

“All of the sponsored content generated by influencers only distracts consumers and instead searches for niche communities where they can learn about products and engage with brands they love,” said Amber Atherton, founder and CEO of Zyper , in a statement.

The company’s goal was to measure consumer sentiment towards brands over time. To determine the rankings, Zyper examined 250 global consumer brands to determine which ones are best suited to build brand communities, based on a set of metrics that go beyond followers and likes.

According to Zyper, both qualitative and quantitative data were used to assess the “most culturally influential and noisiest brands in the consumer landscape”.

The process started with a pool of companies on the Fortune 1000 list and Google Trends search results, narrowed down to 250 brands by Zypers data science team. The company then looked at official brand sites through social media channels such as Instagram, YouTube, Reddit and Twitter.

After the focus on Instagram was narrowed, the team analyzed which brands led to engagement from January 2019 to December 2019. While the analysis took into account the follower volume of the individual companies, it was not the key figure.

The data team weighed likes, fan actions and comments. positive attitude towards the brand and the product, which is expressed in the commitment; Number of followers; and growth in both cases of discussions and web search appearances.