Glory to the undisputed champion in March

The two-time GLORY welterweight world champion, Cédric ‘The Best’ Doumbé, will compete in the AED on Saturday, March 28th, at the main event of GLORY 76 ANTWERP against arch rival Murthel ‘The Predator’ Groenhart, the current welterweight world champion Studios in Antwerp, Belgium.

Doumbé (73-6-1, 43 KO) from Paris, France and Groenhart (69-24-3, 40 KO) from Amsterdam, Netherlands, have one of the most bitter rivalries in martial arts. You have already met twice in the ring, each having a win over the other.

This title fight in Antwerp – GLORY’s first visit to the Belgian port city – will be the rubber match to find out who wins the trilogy. It will also be a struggle to unify the title, as Groenhart won the interim title at GLORY 70 last year when Doumbé was out due to an elbow injury.

The welterweight war zone meets #Antwerp on March 28 as champion Cedric Doumbé and interim champion Murthel Groenhart 🇳🇱 fight for the right to the crown 👑 #contested world welterweight champion GLORY! # GLORY76

———–

⚠ https://t.co/6Q5W1kVV9E pic.twitter.com/vtB9Bbh8kg

– GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) February 6, 2020

When Doumbé Groenhart first met at GLORY 28, he was unknown. Seven months later, in December 2016, he dethroned Nieky Holzken and began his first title government as the undisputed best welterweight striker in the world.

Two successful title defenses followed before Doumbé met Groenhart for the second time. This time Groenhart emerged victorious – and took the title belt with him.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with MMA Frenzy’s latest MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

But the welterweight was traditionally the most turbulent division of GLORY and the belt didn’t stay with Groenhart for long – he lost it to Harut Grigorian, who was stopped by Doumbé at the beginning of last year and the gold wrapped around the Paris fighter’s waist again.

Now the twisted paths of the two opponents both lead to Antwerp, Belgium, for this crucial third encounter, where they strive for the emphatic victory that undoubtedly confirms them as the most dominant welterweight world champion in the history of kickboxing.

“There is a lot at stake in this fight. The winner of this career-defining clash will be the undisputed GLORY welterweight world champion and the right to call himself the best striker in the world at that weight,” said Marshall Zelaznik, CEO of GLORY.

“The intensity of the personal and professional rivalry between these two can only be achieved by how much both want to be undisputed world champions. They shoot at each other continuously on their social media and this rivalry will explode in the ring from March 28th. “