Gloom busters! Five fun ways to beat the cold, gloomy January blues in London

Loading...

Nothing says winter in London like a spin around the ice rink at Covent Garden Market. Jane Sims / The London Free Press

The holiday is over. The World Juniors are ready. The children go back to school. The reality of a long, dark January is about to begin.

Sigh.

Last year, Juno fever kept London warm until the big March gala. The biggest party in Canadian music is not coming back this spring – but there are certainly ways to cheer up January as we get closer to longer days and shorter nights.

And, not surprisingly during the first full month of winter, the only thing needed is a little ice to push us through.

Curlers hit the ice Sunday at Highland Country Club in London. Jane Sims / London Free Press

Hurry to the OK Tires and BKT Tires Continental Cup or Curling in the sports center of the Western Fair District, where the world’s best will compete in a bonspiel similar to the Ryder Cup of Golf. Team Canada takes on Team Europe in traditional matches with four players, mixed doubles and skins. The event starts on Thursday and runs until Sunday. Expect some of the curlers pictured here, who met in the Highland Country Club on Sunday morning for a Breakfast spiel, would also be there to encourage the best with the brooms.

One of the most charming winter destinations in the city is the Storybook Gardens skate trail, great for beginners and little ones, and for those who just want a relaxing slide in one of the most picturesque parts of London. On January 12, children can skate with the Snow Queen and on January 25 there is a special Chinese New Year skate. If you do not have knives, rentals are available. . . and there is always hot chocolate. There is more skating at the Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market and at Victoria Park.

Oxley Estates master taster Jody Goslin is serving a glass of Weather Rock cabernet franc in a previous edition of the London Food and Wine Show. It is back this month at Western Fair. (File photo)

On a cold winter night, a glass of wine and some tasty food can warm up the darkest times. The good news is that it is all under one roof again for the 15th annual London Wine and Food Show in the Western Fair District from 16 to 18 January in the Agriplex. Taste wine, beer and cocktails from more than 30 suppliers and snack on some of the best dishes in the city. There are countless seminars, music and more. Tickets are for sale.

If a full meal is more on your menu, consider more than 30 local restaurants participating in Londonlicious Blizzard Edition, from January 10 to February 2, where local chefs offer a wide range of specialties to explore and eat. Nineteen of those restaurants are located in the city center, close by or at the new Dundas Place in the city. It’s a great way to support local restaurants and perhaps stretch your taste buds.

Western University plays the University of Guelph in men’s hockey in Budweiser Gardens on January 30. Jane Sims / The London Free Press

Yes, there are always the Knights and the Nationals – but there are some other elite hockey teams in the city that are worth a look. Both the women’s and men’s hockey teams at Western University play home games at Thompson Arena this month. The women compete with Queen’s (January 10), UOIT (January 11), Laurentian (January 24) and Nipissing (January 25). The men’s team faces Brock (January 11), Lakehead (January 25) and Toronto (January 29), in front of the Faceoff at the Forks against Guelph on January 30 in Budweiser Gardens. And don’t forget the London Junior Devilettes, the elite junior girls team of the city and reigning provincial champion, who have home games in the London Sports Park on January 10 (Barrie) and 11 (Waterloo), and a big game in the Western Fair District against Burlington on January 31 during the Devilettes tournament, one of the largest girl hockey tournaments in the country.

jsims@postmedia.com

NOON NEWS ROUNDUP

Have you signed up for our daily newsletter, packed with news, photos and surprises? Click here to get it in your email inbox every day during lunch.