Global stocks are falling due to growing concerns about the China virus

By JOE McDONALD AP business journalist

BEIJING (AP) – Global equity and oil prices eased on Tuesday as concerns over the effects of an outbreak of the Chinese disease increased and a rating agency lowered Hong Kong’s credit rating for official bonds due to political tensions.

The Japanese central bank left its key interest rate unchanged and improved its prospects for economic growth.

London and Frankfurt fell, and Shanghai, Tokyo, and Hong Kong closed sharply after China announced a fourth death from coronavirus. The outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has made more than 200 people sick.

The authorities said some infections were transmitted from person to person, increasing the risk of the disease spreading faster during New Year’s holidays in the moon, the busiest travel time in the Chinese-speaking world.

Other Asian governments have increasingly investigated travelers from China and pointed out the possible effects on tourism. This led to a sellout of airlines, hotel operators and other tour operators.

The outbreak “is developing into a huge potential economic risk for the Asia-Pacific region,” said Rajiv Biswas of IHS Markit in a report.

Biswas referred to the example of the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, the economic effects of which were felt as far as Canada and Australia.

At the start of trading, the London FTSE 100 lost 1.1% to 7,562.97 and the Frankfurt DAX fell 0.7% to 13,459.81. France’s CAC 40 fell 1.2% to 6,005.76.

On Wall Street, futures for the Standard & Poor’s 500 reference index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4% as the markets wanted to reopen after a three-day holiday weekend.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1% to 3,063.56 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo by 0.9% to 23,866.15.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.8% to 27,985.33 after Moody’s Investors Service lowered the government’s credit rating from Aa2 by one level to Aa3.

Moody’s noted the lack of “concrete plans” to deal with problems highlighted by six-month protests against the government, saying that this may reflect “weaker institutional capacity” than previously thought. The protests began in June over a extradition law proposal and have been extended to calls for more democracy in China.

Seoul’s Kospi dropped 1% to 2,2239.69 and Sydney’s S&P ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,066.30. India’s Sensex fell 0.3% to 41,381.52. The Southeast Asian markets also declined.

Air China Ltd. lost 3.2% and Cathay Pacific Airways in Hong Kong lost 4.1%. Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc. fell 2.2%.

Also on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan left its key interest rate at -0.1% and reaffirmed its commitment to increase government bond holdings. Board members have raised their economic growth forecast for the year beginning in April from 0.7% to 0.9%.

The European Central Bank will also make an interest rate decision this week.

ENERGY: US reference oil in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 48 cents to $ 58.11 a barrel. The contract rose 5 cents on Monday to close at $ 58.58. Brent crude, which was used at the price of international oils, lost 65 cents in London to $ 64.57 a barrel. The last session raised 35 cents to $ 65.20.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell from 110.18 yen on Monday to 109.93 yen. The euro fell from $ 1,1094 to $ 1,1091.