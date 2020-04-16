Global Shopping Index Report: Ecommerce demand grew sharply in the first quarter of 2020

This year will be the year that changed the trajectory of e-commerce, telemedicine and remote work. March 2020 was the first time in U.S. history that consumers bought more groceries online than at the store, and by a large margin – 22% more consumers bought groceries online in March.

By 2020, it will greatly accelerate the adoption of:

1 e-commerce

Delivery of 2 drones

3 digital payments without contact

4 video conferencing

5 autonomous vehicles

6 wearable health monitors

7 3D fabrication

8 mobile voice applications

9 online learning

10 smart robotics https://t.co/dpYoU6j3C8 pic.twitter.com/CgBghA9AgK

Salesforce Q1 2020 Shopping Index reveals the true shopping history by analyzing the activity of more than 1 billion buyers in more than 34 countries driven by Salesforce Commerce Cloud, focused on 10 key markets: USA , Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Netherlands, Australia / New Zealand and the Nordics. This battery of reference allows us to deepen the last nine quarters and the current state of digital commerce.

First quarter results illustrate how shoppers are practicing social and physical distance, leveraging digital commerce channels to adapt to the new rule. The COVID-19 pandemic will significantly drive e-commerce adoption by both consumers and companies around the world.

Here are some key findings from the first quarter 2020 shopping index, compared to first quarter 2019:

Twenty-percent growth in e-commerce revenue in the first quarter of 2020, up from 12% in the first quarter of 2019.CVID-19 cases were a leading indicator of digital purchases. For most of the first quarter of 2020, digital commerce activity was facing trends in 2019. But as pandemic social awareness and distance practices grew, there was a 41% increase in digital revenue during the last 15 days of the quarter (from March 15 to 31, 2020). Web traffic in the first quarter of 2020 grew by 16% compared to the first quarter of 2019 Four percent of shoppers spend growth in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019 – an average of buyers spending per visit. Digital revenue was up 51% for the home goods industry, 31% year-on-year (YoY) for active clothing and 34% year-over-year for toys and games. E-commerce mobile traffic grew 25% in all industries; U.S. traffic grew 28% in the first quarter of 2020

Digital

Growth of mobile traffic in all industries and in the USA

5. Six percent of shoppers buy artificial intelligence powered applications with product recommendations

6.AI product recommendations had a 26% AOV impact – average lift of average order value (AOV) of buyers who purchased a product following an AI product recommendation

Ecommerce order and device traffic share across all industries

7. Mobile phones accounted for 56% of total first-quarter orders in 2020

8. Mobile phones accounted for 71% of total traffic in the first quarter of 2020

9.E-commerce conversion rates in the first quarter of 2020 ranged from 0.75% (clothing luxury) to 3.69% (health and beauty)

Average order value (AOV) and discount rates by country

10.The average order value for the first quarter of 2020 (AOV) was $ 112.89, and the average discount rate of 22% (vs. 21% for the first quarter of 2019. Discount rates in the United States rose 34% in mid-March), up from the average to 31% off the percentage of consumers who enjoyed Cyber ​​Monday.

11.The overall e-commerce cart abandonment rate for mobile devices was 88%

Global reel

12. Social media accounts for an 8% increase in total traffic using mobile phones and tablets

The share of e-commerce on social media traffic is increasing

The first quarter shopping index summary is an overview of over 1 billion shoppers, 1,047 digital commerce sites, and almost two billion visits to 34 countries represented. Visit the dashboards in the Shopping Index to dig deeper into the data and explore how this new norm will change consumer behavior even after the pandemic and the new rule.

Consumers are likely to continue to operate in a risk investing mode once they have the refugee mandates. Business consumers and buyers are likely to significantly increase their e-commerce use by 2020 and beyond. One lesson from 2020 is that every business is a digital business, and the adoption of e-commerce is a critical success factor for every company, across all sectors and geographies.