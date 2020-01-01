Global Ottawa's main local news from 2019 – Ottawa

Loading...

2019 was another busy year for news in the state capital.

After two devastating tornadoes in the fall of 2018, the city had to deal with the tragedy and trauma of a fatal bus accident earlier in the year and only a few months later for the second time in two years in two years with devastating floods.

It was also a wild ride at Ottawa City Hall, with the late start of the light rail confederation line and subsequent service issues, the heated debate about the future of Château Laurier, and allegations of inappropriate behavior by a long-standing city council.

Here's a look back at some of the greatest stories in Ottawa in the past 12 months.

Westboro bus crash

The city experienced a new tragedy in January when an OC Transpo double-decker bus filled with drivers crashed into the overhang of an emergency shelter at the Westboro transit station in the cold afternoon rush hour.

Three people were killed in the collision: 65-year-old Anja Van Beek, 57-year-old Judy Booth and 56-year-old Bruce Thomlinson, all federal officials. More than 20 other people were seriously injured and hospitalized.

Three people were killed and another 23 injured after a double-decker OC Transpo bus crashed at the Westboro transit station in Ottawa on Friday, January 11.

Christopher Whan / Global News

After months of investigation, the Ottawa police accused bus driver Aissatou Diallo of having committed three deaths and 35 injuries.

Their trial is scheduled for eight weeks from March 2021.

Second wave of severe flooding in two years

As if the 2017 floods and 2018 tornadoes weren't enough, residents of Ottawa expected the city's second major flood event in two years.

Communities in West Carleton, Britannia and Cumberland – and others further in the Ottawa Valley – were hit hardest by the bloated Ottawa River this spring.

The city was declared a state of emergency on April 25, and more than 150 houses in Ottawa were evacuated during the floods. Thousands of volunteers have signed up to fill sandbags – around 1.5 million of them have been stacked to protect the properties in the affected areas. The armed forces also helped.

Steven Wood (right), who lives in Ottawa, fought to protect his home in Constance Bay from flooding. Picture taken on Monday April 29, 2019.

Crystal Oag / Global News

The city only lifted its state of emergency in mid-June. The floods prompted some, including the Ottawa City Council, to request an independent investigation into the causes of the floods in 2017 and 2019.

As a result, the Ontario government set up a dedicated task force and flood advisor to investigate how the province could improve community resilience to flooding.

The Special Advisor's report, released at the end of November, said the record-breaking floods in Ottawa this year were caused by a combination of weather and climate factors rather than human error.

The LRT saga

After more than 15 months of delay, Ottawa's long-awaited local transportation system (LRT) was launched in mid-September. It was a big day for the city and for three weeks everything went relatively smoothly. But after a major overhaul of the bus service in early October, things went wrong.

Since then, passengers have struggled with unreliable services due to train stoppages, door failures, and problems with two computer systems. The problems on the Confederation Line also affected the city's already overloaded bus system and frustrated drivers in local public transport.

Commuters at LRT stations were removed from the station this morning due to a delay on Tuesday morning.

Jon MacIndoe / Twitter

As a result, OC Transpo reinstated 40 buses in the fall and secured another 20 buses earlier than planned to provide a replacement fleet for the replacement service if the train breaks down.

The city says it is putting pressure on the consortium that has been contracted to build and maintain the line to address and resolve ongoing issues.

At the beginning of this year, the city also approved the two contracts for LRT phase 2 and gave the go-ahead for construction activities. East-West Connectors won the contract to expand the Confederation Line, while SNC-Lavalin was awarded the contract to expand the Trillium Line to the south, although it turned out that the engineering giant had not achieved the required technical score during the procurement process.

The LeBreton Flats Re-Do

In autumn 2018, the plan to redevelop LeBreton Flats collapsed. 2019 brought the last nail into the coffin and later the ascent of the new plan from the ashes.

At the end of February, the National Capital Commission (NCC) was informed that the arguing partners of the RendezVous LeBreton Group could not resolve their mediation litigation. The NCC, then under new management, decided to cut the cord at the beginning of March and turn a new leaf.

The NCC returned to the drawing board and promised to take a "step-by-step" approach the next time it tried to clean up the long empty piece of land west of Parliament Hill. Consultations with the public were held during the summer. In November, the company returned to the Crown Corporation Board of Directors with a draft master plan. This saves space for a new NHL arena for the Ottawa senators, but does not guarantee it.

Board members, Mayor Jim Watson, and local MP and Minister of Infrastructure Catherine McKenna all agree that the new plan is more realistic and "achievable." After further consultation, the NCC is "refining" the new concept plan and will submit it to the Commission for approval in January.

The first call for development proposals for the "Library District" on the northeast corner of Booth and Albert streets will also be published in January.

Mont Sion process

This year also brought the long-awaited criminal proceedings against Const. Daniel Montsion, the Ottawa police officer accused of manslaughter, exacerbated the Abdirahman Abdi attack and gun attack in July 2016. The court heard that Abdi had had a heart attack outside his home in Ottawa when two police officers arrested him after a chase. Abdi died in the hospital the next day.

Montsion did not plead guilty to his charges when the judge's trial began in February. During the eventful and complex process, he was represented by defenders Michael Edelson and Solomon Friedman.

It took the judge almost nine months to hear all the evidence in the case.

Montsion's crown attorneys and defense team are expected to present their final arguments to the court in late April 2020.

Château Laurier debacle

The owners of the Château Laurier, Larco Investments, submitted their final draft for the addition to the back of the hotel. The design has been greatly disapproved of by city councils, members of the public, heritage experts, and even local celebrities.

Unfortunately, every debate was controversial since the city had very little room to assert itself, since the decision on the design had been postponed to employees and the city councils had only the choice to approve the design.

Heritage Ottawa has now filed a lawsuit against Larco to stop the project, which they believe will damage the historic facade of downtown Ottawa.

Rick Chiarelli allegations

Allegations of inappropriate behavior were first reported by the CBC after a former potential Chiarelli employee made allegedly inappropriate requests to her. These requirements included wearing certain clothes and whether the woman was comfortable to be brave at work.

Since then, 13 women, some former employees, and other potential employees with similar allegations against Chiarelli have reported to the CBC. The city's integrity officer is reportedly investigating the allegations.

Shortly after the allegations surfaced, Chiarelli disappeared from the public eye for a few months and eventually applied for a medical license from the council, which was refused. Now Chiarelli has appeared sporadically in the city council and has resumed his duties as a city councilor.

Several protests also took place in the town hall demanding Chiarelli's resignation. Bras were hung over trees and fittings in front of the town hall.

Chiarelli categorically denies the allegations. On December 13, he announced that he had been hospitalized and was undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery at the University of the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Ottawa's new chief of police

After former police chief Charles Bordeleau retired, former Toronto deputy chief Peter Sloly was tasked with filling his shoes.

Sloly made history in Ottawa as the city's first black police chief.

Sloly says he is coming to the capital, with a focus on public relations for the Ottawa police. He wants the public to see their work and not be afraid to interact with his officers. His mandate also includes an improved focus on urban mental health and addiction programs to help the most vulnerable in the city.

His first days with the Ottawa police were exciting. This included helping to arrest a suspect while driving with one of his officers and taking the time to reach the Ottawa police shooting range.

Carding incident at the University of Ottawa

A student on the University of Ottawa campus skateboarded when security asked for his ID to prove he had gone to school. He didn't have his wallet with him so he couldn't show ID, but since he didn't do anything wrong, he didn't know why he had to.

Security asked him to leave campus and he started recording on his phone. Finally, the security service called the police and he was detained for over an hour.

He was eventually released and not charged, but the reaction to the incident forced the University of Ottawa to request a formal investigation into the incident by a third party after complaints from the Human Rights Office.

As a result of the investigation, shortcomings in university policy were identified that have since been changed.

Sport in the state capital

It was a busy year for sports in the capital when two of the big companies, the Senators and the Ottawa Redblacks, parted ways with their coaches.

The senators dismissed head coach Guy Boucher after a bleak 2017/2018 season in which they finished last in the table. Toronto Maple Leafs deputy head coach, DJ Smith, was hired to replace him.

The Redblacks and former head coach Rick Campbell split up in November after the CFL team had their own gloomy season in 2019. Paul LaPolice, former offensive coordinator for the Gray Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, is now leading the team. He is the second head coach in the franchise's six-year history.

However, the Ottawa 67s had a good year and reached the OHL final after dominating the league for most of the season. The team lost no game in the playoffs until they played the Guelph Storm and lost four games against two.

The Ottawa Fury had a decent year, but alleged league politics saw it step out of the USL. Since there was no league, the team had to cancel the 2020 season.

But with one team lost, another comes when the Canadian elite basketball league decided to add Ottawa to their list of cities with a professional basketball team. Ottawa blackjacks are slated to start their season in spring 2020.

MP Lisa MacLeod was also in the midst of unflattering headlines about Ottawa's senators after yelling and insulting team owner Eugene Melnyk at a Rolling Stones concert. According to Melnyk, MacLeod came up to him and called him a "piece of S ***". MacLeod later apologized for the comments.

Mayor Watson comes out

Perhaps one of the biggest feel-good stories of the year was that Mayor Watson acted as a gay man.

Watson made his announcement in an interview with the Ottawa Citizen, saying he wished he'd come out earlier and he cited other overt politicians like his councilor Catherine McKenney as his inspiration.

He finished his remarks with some advice: "Don't feel pressured or rushed to get out, but don't wait 40 years either."

– With files from the Canadian press

