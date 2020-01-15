Global IT spending up to $ 3.9 trillion in 2020

2020 is the year for the 5G network market, report

Gartner says that the global market will increase in value as companies prepare for the preparation of 5G implementations.

Global IT spending is on the rise, says Gartner, from $ 3.8 trillion in 2019 to $ 3.9 trillion in 2020, fueled by the upcoming end of support for Windows 7 and the purchase of enterprise cloud software.

On Wednesday, the research firm published its latest spending forecast, suggesting that software will be the main driver for spending in 2020, with a growth of 10.5 percent.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is considered an important factor, given that companies are using SaaS at ease due to the increased use of cloud services and mobile devices.

In comparison with data center systems, IT and communication services and device purchases, investments in software will surpass all others according to Gartner in the course of this year.

Business investment in cloud-based offers will be faster than non-cloud offers and “organizations with a high percentage of IT spending on cloud acceptance are an indication of where the next generation, disruptive business models will emerge,” the research firm added.

Gartner says that despite declines in device sales in the fourth quarter of 2019, the market will return to growth in 2020 – prompted by an increase of around $ 10 billion through the acceptance of cheap handsets in emerging countries.

However, the dollar has played a role when it comes to lowered IT countries in these areas, including Asia Pacific. A strong dollar is expected to be responsible for the rising local prices of premium handsets and data center equipment, leading to a fall in sales.

“Although political uncertainties brought the world economy closer to a recession, it did not take place in 2019 and is still not the most likely scenario for 2020 and beyond,” said John-David Lovelock, vice president of research at Gartner. “With global uncertainties diminishing, companies are doubling IT investments because they anticipate revenue growth, but their spending patterns are constantly changing.”

Gartner also believes that the $ 4 trillion limit will be crossed next year.

Earlier this week, analysts from both IDC and Gartner published PC sales forecasts that estimated PC sales to rise again after years of market competition. Gartner says global PC shipments for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled 70.6 million units, while IDC linked this figure to 71.8 million units, representing a growth rate of 2.3 and 4.8 percent respectively based on the estimates of each company for the fourth quarter of 2018.

According to the research firms, sales were largely encouraged by the upcoming termination of support for Microsoft Windows 7 in favor of Windows 10 upgrades.

The support for the aging operating system officially ends on January 15, 2020.

