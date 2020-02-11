Global energy-related CO2 emissions remained unchanged in 2019

BERLIN – Global emissions of energy-related carbon dioxide that trap heat has remained constant over the past year, with declines in rich countries offsetting an increase in poor countries, data released Tuesday.

The International Energy Agency announced that emissions of the most important man-made greenhouse gas remained at 33 gigatons in 2019, even though the global economy grew by 2.9%.

“This was primarily due to declining emissions from power generation in advanced economies due to the increasing role of renewable energy sources (mainly wind and sun), the shift from coal to natural gas and higher nuclear power generation,” said the Paris agency. “Other factors were milder weather in several countries and slower economic growth in some emerging countries.”

The country with the largest decrease in energy-related CO2 emissions was the United States, which saw a decline of 2.9% to 4.8 gigatons due to decommissioning of coal-fired power plants and lower electricity demand. In the European Union, emissions fell by 5% to 2.9 gigatons, in Japan by 4.3% to just over 1 gigatonne in 2019.

By contrast, emissions in the rest of the world rose by almost 400 million tons last year, which was due to the higher coal consumption in Asia.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol expressed hope that annual CO2 emissions would only decrease in the future.

“We now have to work hard to ensure that 2019 is remembered as the ultimate peak in global emissions and not just as another pause in growth,” Birol said in a statement using all of them. “

Reducing emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases is the key to containing climate change.

