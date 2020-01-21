Glenn Greenwald accused by Brazilian prosecutors in hacking trial: NPR

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who was shown here during a press conference last July, was charged with hacking by the Brazilian attorney general.

Ricardo Borges / AP



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Ricardo Borges / AP

Ricardo Borges / AP

The Brazilian prosecutor accuses US journalist Glenn Greenwald of founding a criminal organization for spreading hacked messages from Brazilian officials suggesting that a judge and prosecutors have agreed to convict and detain a former president.

Greenwald published the allegations in the online publication he co-founded The Intercept and The Intercept Brasil. He dismissed Tuesday’s allegation as “an obvious attempt to attack a free press in retaliation for the revelations we reported”.

“We will defend a free press as we have always done, we will not be intimidated by the Bolsonaro government,” said Greenwald, referring to the far right president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

As Philip Reeves of NPR in Rio de Janeiro reports, a judge will decide whether the case against Greenwald can proceed.

Federal prosecutors have charged Greenwald and six other people with criminal charges. A statement said Greenwald had advised a hacker to delete messages that he downloaded and sent to make it difficult for the authorities to link them to the journalist.

Prosecutors say that it is legal for a journalist to disclose illegally obtained information, but Greenwald crossed a line by supposedly giving hackers advice on how to track them down, which could hamper the investigation.

Greenwald says the charges against him, the criminal organization, are “reckless.”

Prosecutors are asking a judge to lift an injunction that prevents them from taking action against Greenwald, who lives in Brazil. According to The Associated Press, the Brazilian Supreme Court ruled last year that the state should not take “coercive measures” against Greenwald for constitutional press protection. “For this reason, a judge would have to approve any attempt by the prosecution to formally investigate Greenwald or to file charges,” the intelligence agency said.

In December, the Brazilian federal police came to a different conclusion than the federal prosecutor’s office regarding Greenwald’s role in the hacker attacks. According to the Guardian, the police said, “It is not possible to identify any moral or material involvement by the journalist.”

The charge against Greenwald was quickly criticized by supporters of freedom of the press.

“The United States must immediately condemn this outrageous press freedom attack and recognize that its domestic press freedom attacks have ramifications for American journalists doing their jobs overseas,” said Ben Winzer, director of the American Civil Liberties Union, Privacy and technology project said in a statement.

The Intercept published a number of reports last year about Operation Car Wash, the anti-corruption campaign that led to the detention of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“This seems to show that a top judge is working with prosecutors on a case where left former President Lula da Silva has been detained and unable to participate in the elections that were eventually won by Jair Bolsonaro,” Reeves reports. The chief judge, Sergio Moro, is now the Brazilian Minister of Justice.

“Lula’s exclusion from the election based on Moro’s guilt was a key episode that paved the way for Bolsonaro’s victory,” The Intercept said in his reporting. “Moro now has immense police and surveillance powers in Brazil – courtesy of a president who was elected only after Moro, while still a judge, made Bolsonaro’s main opponent ineligible for candidacy against him.”

Greenwald and his colleagues reported the stories based on “private chats, audio recordings, videos, photos, court cases and other documents” provided by an anonymous source.

Da Silva said in a tweet on Tuesday that Greenwald was “a victim of another overt abuse of authority against press freedom and democracy.”

NPR’s David Welna contributed to this report.