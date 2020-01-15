Glenda Bailey steps down as editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar

Glenda Bailey resigns as editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar after almost 19 years. She will act as a global advisor to the 29 issues of the magazine around the world.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazine President Troy Young. A new EIC has not been named, but we hear that Bailey will be involved in the search.

Bailey will chair the opening of a new exhibition at the Louvre des Musée des Arts Décoratifs, “Harper’s BAZAAR: First in Fashion,” on February 28 in Paris. In 2012 she was awarded the Chevalier des Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government.

“I wanted BAZAAR to be a party everyone is invited to, and I thank my incredibly talented team for helping me with it,” Bailey said in a statement. “Fashion and beauty are my career and my hobby – nothing inspires me anymore. With the opening of the exhibition during Paris Fashion Week, the timing is perfect for a new adventure. I look forward to finding creative solutions together with brands and with our global editors to learn about their audience and find ways to surprise and inspire them. “

In her new role, Bailey will “work with editorial teams and luxury, fashion and beauty marketers to develop partnerships and portfolios,” Hearst said in an announcement. “In addition, Bailey will produce two special reports every year. Bailey will help identify her successor as editor-in-chief of the US edition, which will be named shortly. “

Fashion is known for its legendary covers with stars like Rihanna, who swims with sharks, Demi Moore and a giraffe on the beach, and Angelina Jolie, who drinks tea with cheetahs. Lady Gaga was made up and Serena Williams remained untouched. Bailey also developed “Fabulous at Every Age” into a monthly franchise.

Bailey was previously editor-in-chief of Marie Claire’s US edition.

